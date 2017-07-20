Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Polar Opposites

By Peter Lawlor
(Image by public domain)


I assume most of you remember this picture. It was the moment McCain listened to a supporter attack Obama for being a Muslim. In a moment all too rare these days, John gently corrected her and said "no ma'am" that Obama was a good man who he just had disagreements with. Can anyone imagine Trump missing a chance to attack or insult an opponent just because the attack was untrue? What is equally disgusting is how many cowards support this kind of corrupt sewer Trump mentality.

As we send prayers to John McCain in his fight with cancer, it is good to remember that even though many of us disagreed with his positions, we should all applaud and honor his service in both the military and our government. If we had more patriots and less opportunistic self serving people in congress, we would not be experiencing the destruction of our democracy.

It is also worth remembering that John McCain spent seven years as a POW being tortured. When he had the chance to be returned because of his families connections, he refused to accept because he believed it was wrong for him to return home while his fellow prisoners remained. He didn't believe you accept special treatment just because you had power and connections. Now consider Trump. He believes that anyone would take advantage of connections to gain power and special treatment. He recently said that anyone would have met with Russian operatives trying to undermine our elections" I guess in the fevered swamp he dwells in that may be true. Consider that Trump after using his families power to get bogus deferments from military service, said John McCain was not a hero because he got captured! The draft dodging coward then arrogantly proclaimed he "liked people who weren't captured".

So I guess my question is, how is it that a man like Trump who has been proven to be a pathological liar, a man who has a long record of graft and scams, a man who makes idiotic promises he can never keep, a man who obviously has colluded with Russia and tried to keep it secret as he refuses to keep his promise to release his taxes, how is it that anyone would cheer every lie, support every ignorant blunder made by this vile, greedy con man as most of the republicans continue doing? I mean any patriot is appalled watching this clueless narcissist stumble through each day as he constantly changes positions, expounds on his fictional understanding of history and democracy and undermines our democracy. The answer of course is that most republicans are the polar opposite of John McCain. They live for the chance to smear and lie in their quest for power. They are willing to watch democracy and our constitution crushed under this kleptocrats boot in order to gain power.

It remains to be seen if there is enough left of our checks and balances to stop Trump when he fires Mueller and tightens his fascist grip on our government. It will take enough patriots in the house to stand for our country and put party aside and put country first. I fear for our country.

 

Love learning. Hate stupidity and intolerance. First let me say that I am not a professional writer, although I have written a couple of screenplays and even sold one some years ago. I am however a professional actor and a member of the screen
 

Peter Lawlor

What in hell has happened to 'country first'? We have a fetid swamp of self serving snakes interested only in power. #really sad

