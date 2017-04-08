- Advertisement -

History's going to be tough on 21st-century Amerika, if there's anyone left alive to read it. Just consider the chain of intellectually and morally challenged leaders WE've selected to be the Most Powerful Person in the World across the past 36 years:

Reagan the inspiration of Big Money Abuse and intellectually challenged conquistador of such as Grenada,

then Daddy Bush and his Iraq War One and hero of the Petrol Lords,

then Bill "C'mon-in, Honey" Clinton, who sneaked in the assassination of Roosevelt's Glass Steagall protection of folks like us from Big Bankster abuse, just before exiting his White House love nest,

then George Bush the Younger, Father of the Weapons-of-Mass-Deception, Endless War in another hemisphere and two seas from our coast, as well as the Mortgage and Eviction Crisis,

then Barack Obama, the smooth-talking Maintainer of the abuses that preceded him,

and then -- I've got to say it because all others seem fearing to admit it -- the moron Trump, who just recently chances to erupt WW III with a missile attack in that other hemisphere, before we dared chance to advise him: "You're Fired!"

Pogo, where are you now in the hour of our need, daring to advise us: "We have met the enemy and he is us."