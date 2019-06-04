- Advertisement -

It is vital for many world citizens to understand Iran's civilization. It is akin to owning a priceless treasure as long as they know the multifaceted worth of treasures. Enjoying Hafez Poetry is a double pleasure.

Dick Davis on "Faces of Love" and poetry in Iranian culture

As a young man, Dick Davis fell in love with Iran and ever since he has dedicated his life to bringing its culture to the west. "Its been a wonderful odyssey." He recently published "Faces of Love: Hafez and the Poets of Shiraz." He spoke to chief arts correspondent Jeffrey Brown's about Hafez and the importance of poetry in Iranian culture.