Poetry in Iranian culture

It is vital for many world citizens to understand Iran's civilization. It is akin to owning a priceless treasure as long as they know the multifaceted worth of treasures. Enjoying Hafez Poetry is a double pleasure.

Dick Davis on "Faces of Love" and poetry in Iranian culture

As a young man, Dick Davis fell in love with Iran and ever since he has dedicated his life to bringing its culture to the west. "Its been a wonderful odyssey." He recently published "Faces of Love: Hafez and the Poets of Shiraz." He spoke to chief arts correspondent Jeffrey Brown's about Hafez and the importance of poetry in Iranian culture.

I am a native of Iran, pronounced Eeran NOT Eye-ran.....> Hint: Italy: Eetaly not Eye-taly. Iran has been in the region properly termed 'West Asia' -- not the 'Middle East' for thousand of years.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Poetry is an important part of Iranian culture

