Life Arts

Poem On A Topic I Swore I'd never Write About Again

'IMG_5750'
(Image by snamess)   Details   DMCA

Ike's MIC-a-doodle-doo is fine and dandy

lots of new contracts sharon stone crossed legs eye candy

.

Ukraine is on the mend, Z-man to the rescue

I doubt he'll end up like Nicolae Ceaușescu

.

he's booted the living heck out of the oligarchs

he's taken control of his panama paper leaks, high marks!

.

why, the oligarch who made him Servant to the People

was stripped of his citizenship -- you could feel the ripple

.

although They Say says it was stunt and probably illegal

(I wish they could say the same thing about Glass-Steagall)

.

the Ukrainians are sticking cellists on chairs in empty cities

to give us note by note wails, sorrows and pities

.

but some are sticking military targets in densely populated areas

which gives some human righters on the Left the war crime diarrheas

.

well, Z-man is no Zarathustra, no Che tees ahead for him

and he keeps thrusting his wife out like some political bim

.

and Burisma who we have collectively forget as usual

is starting to look like its a player in this war: think Stan Musial

.

I've been reading they've got gaslines in the Russian-speaking badlands

which opens up Hunter's Burisma presence, read: Daddy Glad-Hands

.

and where is Cofer Black and why don't we want to know, to know?

every day the importance of the absence of his presence will grow and grow

.

I reckon we'll be in Ukraine until the end of time, aye

but time's a construct, and we're one minute to midnight and bye-bye

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging
 

