Poem On A Topic I Swore I'd never Write About Again

Ike's MIC-a-doodle-doo is fine and dandy
lots of new contracts sharon stone crossed legs eye candy
.
Ukraine is on the mend, Z-man to the rescue
I doubt he'll end up like Nicolae Ceaușescu
.
he's booted the living heck out of the oligarchs
he's taken control of his panama paper leaks, high marks!
.
why, the oligarch who made him Servant to the People
was stripped of his citizenship -- you could feel the ripple
.
although They Say says it was stunt and probably illegal
(I wish they could say the same thing about Glass-Steagall)
.
the Ukrainians are sticking cellists on chairs in empty cities
to give us note by note wails, sorrows and pities
.
but some are sticking military targets in densely populated areas
which gives some human righters on the Left the war crime diarrheas
.
well, Z-man is no Zarathustra, no Che tees ahead for him
and he keeps thrusting his wife out like some political bim
.
and Burisma who we have collectively forget as usual
is starting to look like its a player in this war: think Stan Musial
.
I've been reading they've got gaslines in the Russian-speaking badlands
which opens up Hunter's Burisma presence, read: Daddy Glad-Hands
.
and where is Cofer Black and why don't we want to know, to know?
every day the importance of the absence of his presence will grow and grow
.
I reckon we'll be in Ukraine until the end of time, aye
but time's a construct, and we're one minute to midnight and bye-bye