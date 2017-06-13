

We, the birds in the field



A bird flies up from the tall grass when I enter the field.

Somewhere deep in that wild place

Is a nest, I wanted to say "concealed" for the hidden rhyme

But the image is the important thing:



Me, barefoot. Bird, flying up.

Even if I were a predator

I would not be able to find her nest.

But I don't need to find its exact location



Any more than I need to worry about rhyming.

This is a poem about a bird's desperation

As the tractor mows closer and closer.

The farmer and I have agreed



To save one. Go around.

That is how I mow the stone circle

Where there are groups of wild daisies.

I spare a few.



The rest are sacrificed.

It's not easy to be me

Because I know that nature is sentient.

And I know that everything wants to live.



It's that tractor that bothers me

If you follow.

As it gets closer and closer,

I fly up.