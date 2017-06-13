Western meadowlark, Lamar Valley | Western meadowlark in fli. | Flickr1024 Ã-- 683 - 72k - jpg
We, the birds in the field
A bird flies up from the tall grass when I enter the field.
Somewhere deep in that wild place
Is a nest, I wanted to say "concealed" for the hidden rhyme
But the image is the important thing:
Me, barefoot. Bird, flying up.
Even if I were a predator
I would not be able to find her nest.
But I don't need to find its exact location
Any more than I need to worry about rhyming.
This is a poem about a bird's desperation
As the tractor mows closer and closer.
The farmer and I have agreed
To save one. Go around.
That is how I mow the stone circle
Where there are groups of wild daisies.
I spare a few.
The rest are sacrificed.
It's not easy to be me
Because I know that nature is sentient.
And I know that everything wants to live.
It's that tractor that bothers me
If you follow.
As it gets closer and closer,
I fly up.