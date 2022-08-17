

James Henry Harris

(Image by James Henry Harris) Details DMCA



Podcast 3: Conversations with Rev. James Henry Harris: Black Suffering: "The Color of Suffering"

Reverend Dr. James Henry Harris is Distinguished Professor of Homiletics and Pastoral Theology and a research scholar in religion and humanities at the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology, Virginia Union University. He also serves as chair of the theology faculty and pastor of Second Baptist Church, Richmond, Virginia. He is a former president of the Academy of Homiletics and recipient of the Henry Luce Fellowship in Theology.

He is the author of numerous books, including Beyond the Tyranny of the Text and Black Suffering: Silent Pain, Hidden Hope (Fortress Press, 2020). His latest book is N: My Encounter with Racism and the Forbidden Word in an American Classic, a memoir that describes and critically wonders about a graduate English class he took on Mark Twain's Huckleberry Finn, and provides crucial insight into the CRT conundrum. Harris and I agreed to hold regular conversations about the nature of Black Suffering. Here is my second of those discussions recorded on Tuesday June 9, 2022. This discussion focuses on Ministry in relation to Black suffering.

Harris and I agreed to hold regular conversations about the nature of Black Suffering. Here is my second of those discussions recorded on Tuesday June 9, 2022. This discussion focuses on "The Color of Black."

John Hawkins · Podcast 3: Black Suffering

#####