Please help and republish this video!

Please republish this video as much as you can in the USA; Kurdish people need American people support for survival. She did the best job. I have been working to establish friendship between American and Kurdish people. This video is very good message to be known by American people if you are Kurd or friend of Kurd please republish her message, this what I wrote to people in the USA.

Join us in supporting the people of Afrin!

The Kurdish people in Afrin-Syria and Turkey are facing genocide by the Turkish army and Islamic terrorist forces ally of Turkey.

YPG and YPJ allied with the US to fight ISIS Islamic terrorist forces and now the US looking another way while Russia, with Iran as supporter of Syrian government, give Turkey green light to kill unarmed Kurdish people compared to Turkey's sophisticated weapons supplied by the US, Germany, France and other NATO allies in last fifty years.

Only American people can help Kurdish people.

Kurds are looking forward to hearing from American people in this difficult time. Please do what you can to help Kurdish people in Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Iraq.

Turkey and Islamist terrorist ally of Turkey are killing women and children in Afrin-Syria now.

.youtube.com/watch?v=cPQCuQnzF18

 

