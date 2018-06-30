 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Please Eat Our Cheese Pleads the Dairy Lobby As Sales Nosedive

By       Message Martha Rosenberg       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/30/18

Author 1353
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)
- Advertisement -

Which food would you prefer? One that is full of fat, calories, pus, antibiotics and pesticides whose production causes huge environmental destruction and cruelty to animals or a dairy-free product? Millions are choosing the latter--dairy-free milks like soy, rice, oat, coconut, pea, almond, cashew, hemp, flax, hazelnut, quinoa. Non-dairy milks generated$1.4 billion in US sales last year, up 54 percent since 2012.

Americans are drinking so little milk, the dairy industry is turning it into cheese. There is such a surplus of cheese, the US government has bought 11 million tons to distribute to food banks. In addition to dumping undrunk and unmarketable milk in food banks, school lunch programs and other federal food programs, farmers also "manage" the milk surplus by simply killing cows, like the 50,000 destroyed per week during a milk glut in 2009. Yes, a week.


- Advertisement -



Milk consumption in the US is way down and surplus is made into cheese
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Trying to support dairy farmers and safeguard the health of Americans at the same time finds the USDA talking out of both sides of its mouth. Even as it recommends "low-fat" diets that preclude cheese, it has worked with the industry group, Dairy Management and the food outlets Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Burger King, Wendy's and Domino's to "cheesify" menus and get Americans to eat more cheese.

Despite the ubiquitous "Got Milk?" ads, milks sales have been falling for decades. The low-fat craze only made things worse----all that unused fat had to go somewhere, said the documentary Fed Up narrated by Katie Couric, and it ended up in the dairy industry's cheese operations.

Milk marketers have tried to portray fat and cholesterol-saturated milk as a health food, even advertising it during the Olympics. Thy have tried to help people "lose weight" with milk with the following suggestions that sound like satire out of the Onion.

"Grab a carton of milk at the drive-through instead of a soda."

"Sip on a cappuccino or latte' instead of black coffee."

- Advertisement -

"Enjoy a banana and glass of milk for a mid-morning snack."

"Add milk to risotto and rice dishes for a creamier texture."

"Order a milk-based soup like corn chowder, potato leek, or cream of broccoli soup as a first course at dinner."

"Make a 'mocktail' in a goblet with milk and sugar-free hazelnut syrup"

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 