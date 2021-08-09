 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Playing the Field: A Critique of the DiMaggio Paradigm

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 83077
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Jim Kavanagh
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)
Go to source


(Image by Public Domain)   Details   DMCA

Anthony DiMaggio, in his recent polemic on Counterpunch, Rise of the Right: How the Vaudeville Left Fuels White Supremacy, asserts that

there is a heavily corporatized, nominally left segment of the punditry... who are mainstreaming and popularizing Republican talking points... mainstream[ing] the idea of a left-right political alliance in the U.S... populariz[ing] noxious reactionary propaganda" and normalizing rightwing views, bigotry, and neofascistic politics. These are not individuals that any thoughtful leftist - whether one who advocates for liberal reform, progressive transformation, or socialism - should entertain.

DiMaggio's "vaudeville" lineup includes "Jimmy Dore, Glenn Greenwald, Matt Taibbi, Joe Rogan, Caitlin Johnstone, and Krystal Ball, among others." (I'll call them the Left-Fielders, because it will economize words, and I like cute analogies, too, and they're way out there.) According to DiMaggio all these players have, "for all intents and purposes, thrown their lot in" with the "neofascistic Trumpian movement." They have "driven Democratic voters toward the Republican Party," they "send Democratic voters to the right in general elections," and they are, DiMaggio constantly asserts, "normalizing white supremacy and the right's neofascistic politics."

Whew! Hell of an indictment.

I reject it. I reject the idea that any thoughtful leftist and socialist (as I consider myself) should accept the charge that these pundits are responsible for "normalizing" the "neofascistic Trumpian movement." Frankly, I think it's ridiculous, and can't survive any fair-minded perusal of the entirety of their work.

(I also guess that within DiMaggio's framework, I would be--and would be content to be--considered "among the others.")

I also know that DiMaggio's piece represents the thinking around which another nominally left segment of punditry has coalesced. (Let's call them the Shortstops, because they're out to prevent anyone from getting to a forbidden base, and I'm stuck with the stupid baseball analogy.) There are quite a few who have dug in their heels on it, and who will never be able to see or hear these Left-Fielder commentators as I do. I also know there are a lot more who are unsure of what exactly is going on here. I just urge everyone of those to give everyone a fair hearing and decide who is presenting the more cogent case.

I am not going to go into specifically defending all of the accused against all of the charges in DiMaggio's indictment. Though I accept grouping them together for the purposes of this argument, they are different political actors, with whom I have different levels of agreement on specific issues. But I will comment on some of the key elements that underlie the discourse of DiMaggio and the Shortstops that I think are important to notice.

One element that I find novel to DiMaggio is the charge that these people are a "heavily corporatized" segment of the punditry. Really? Every one of these folks either never was part of, or they left, a "corporatized" media organization. They all seem to make money, as some of them did quite handsomely in the corporate-media environments they took the risk of leaving. But that does not make them "corporatized."

They are, it seems to me, the epitome of self-produced, independent-media journalists--independent precisely of corporate-media conglomerates. Their ability to make money to sustain their work outside of corporate institutions is what gives them the strength to challenge those institutions' influence.

It's also what has the corporate media (which now finds these quite successful journalists to be competitors), as well as the U.S. government (which finds them dangerous "underminers" of trust), pissed off at them and engaging in a furious effort to destroy their ability to act independently, via censorship and demonetization.

Jonathan Cook catches what's going on quite sharply, in his excellent post on the plight of Craig Murray, who, all American leftists should notice and protest, has just gone to prison in Scotland for his independent journalism:

When social media took off, one of the gains trumpeted even by the corporate media was the emergence of a new kind of "citizen journalist". At that stage, corporate media believed that these citizen journalists would become cheap fodder, providing on-the-ground, local stories they alone would have access to and that only the establishment media would be in a position to monetise...

The establishment's attitude to citizen journalists... only changed when these new journalists started to prove hard to control, and their work often highlighted inadvertently or otherwise the inadequacies, deceptions and double standards of the corporate media.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jim Kavanagh Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Former college professor, native and denizen of New York City. Blogging at www.thepolemicist.net, from a left-socialist perspective. Also publishing on Counterpunch, The Greanville Post, Medium, Dandelion Salad, and other sites around the net. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Israel's "Human Shield" Hypocrisy

The Rifle on the Wall: A Left Argument for Gun Rights

Charge of the Right Brigade: Ukraine and the Dynamics of Capitalist Insurrection

Eve of Destruction: Iran Strikes Back

Edward Snowden, Lawrence O'Donnell, and the Failure of Fuzzy Land Thinking

The New Privateers: Civil Forfeiture, Police Piracy, and the Third-Worldization of America

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jim Kavanagh

Become a Fan
Author 83077
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Oct 29, 2012), 22 fans, 103 articles, 4 quicklinks, 208 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Submitted on Monday, Aug 9, 2021 at 10:50:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 