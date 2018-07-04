 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Sci Tech

Planet Earth Going Down--not for the faint of heart!

By       Message Daniel Geery       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 1198
Become a Fan
  (73 fans)
- Advertisement -

Robert Hunziker speaking about the climate crises for 56 minutes. It's not just the climate that's about to do us in, thanks to fouling our nest since even before the Industrial Revolution, but also many of the horrors that are already part and parcel of climate change, overpopulation, and overconsumption. Unfortunately, we are just in the relatively early stages of turning our miraculous planet into something resembling Mars or Venus. The upside there is that we won't be around to see it, though as we return to ashes, as in "dust to dust," it could well be argued we won't have to worry about politics, nuclear war (though that surely could come first) and a few thousand other pressing matters; also, the billionaires and psychopaths will be coming along for the ride.

Note and warning: I could not get halfway through the interview before I had to turn it off. I listened to the other half walking on a Nordic track this morning. I should also note that it isn't actually a video, given as it's just one picture with the interview playing over it, hence more officially a podcast.

You can watch more of Mr. Hunziker via several links click here

- Advertisement -

He's running for office in Washington, though given his awareness of the situation we're in, it's tricky business contemplating what can actually be done. Many people have dumped on Dr. Guy McPherson, imo the world's leading climatologist, on both the MSM and alternate media, along with offering him death threats, calling him a charlatan, and outright libeling him. I note that particular point because Guy is far from alone in what he observes and speaks about. This is hardly a new topic for those who've been watching for the past few or at least two decades.

Denial and killing the messenger are natural human reactions, but as Guy notes repeatedly, "At the edge of extinction, love is all that matters." There is a misconception that Guy says to do nothing, when in fact he encourages people to live a good life, be kind to others, and focus on what matters most, but in a Zen-like manner don't get attached to the outcome. Like life itself, we are in this world alone, but also together. For myself, I find it important and helpful to remember that last part.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 