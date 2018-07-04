- Advertisement -

Robert Hunziker speaking about the climate crises for 56 minutes. It's not just the climate that's about to do us in, thanks to fouling our nest since even before the Industrial Revolution, but also many of the horrors that are already part and parcel of climate change, overpopulation, and overconsumption. Unfortunately, we are just in the relatively early stages of turning our miraculous planet into something resembling Mars or Venus. The upside there is that we won't be around to see it, though as we return to ashes, as in "dust to dust," it could well be argued we won't have to worry about politics, nuclear war (though that surely could come first) and a few thousand other pressing matters; also, the billionaires and psychopaths will be coming along for the ride.

Note and warning: I could not get halfway through the interview before I had to turn it off. I listened to the other half walking on a Nordic track this morning. I should also note that it isn't actually a video, given as it's just one picture with the interview playing over it, hence more officially a podcast.

You can watch more of Mr. Hunziker via several links click here

He's running for office in Washington, though given his awareness of the situation we're in, it's tricky business contemplating what can actually be done. Many people have dumped on Dr. Guy McPherson, imo the world's leading climatologist, on both the MSM and alternate media, along with offering him death threats, calling him a charlatan, and outright libeling him. I note that particular point because Guy is far from alone in what he observes and speaks about. This is hardly a new topic for those who've been watching for the past few or at least two decades.

Denial and killing the messenger are natural human reactions, but as Guy notes repeatedly, "At the edge of extinction, love is all that matters." There is a misconception that Guy says to do nothing, when in fact he encourages people to live a good life, be kind to others, and focus on what matters most, but in a Zen-like manner don't get attached to the outcome. Like life itself, we are in this world alone, but also together. For myself, I find it important and helpful to remember that last part.