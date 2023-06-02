 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Piercing the Vail of Fear-based Religions

By   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Johnson


(Image by World Union of Deists, Inc.)   Details   DMCA

The recent exoneration by the Connecticut legislature of 12 people who were convicted of being witches in 17th-century Connecticut brings to the surface a couple of important questions: why would any legislator vote against exonerating these victims of religious fear-based violence and why would people believe in witches.

The Connecticut House of Representatives voted in favor of exoneration of the victims of the witch hunts 121 to 30. The Connecticut Senate voted in favor of exoneration 33 to 1. The one state senator, Rob Sampson, who voted against exoneration said he voted against it because, "I don't want to see bills that rightfully or wrongfully attempt to paint America as a bad place with a bad history." Sampson must not realize that the American Republic did not exist at the time of the witch trials. The American Republic did not come into existence until March 4, 1789, when the US Constitution came into effect. The Deism of many of America's key Founders saw to it that religion was separate from government in the American Republic. The US Constitution destroyed Christianity's ability to execute people Christians thought were witches.

Of the 12 people convicted of being witches in Connecticut, 11 were executed by hanging. Nine of these victims of unbridled religion/superstition were women and two were men. One woman, Mary Johnson, was convicted while she was pregnant. The Christians delayed her execution until after her baby was born, causing her child to be motherless.

The reason Christians believed/believe in witches is because the Christian Bible tells them witches are real. And the reason Christians in North America killed people, when they had the means of killing them prior to the creation of the American Republic, whom they believed were witches, is also based on their Christian Bible. Or, more accurately, the Hebrew Bible, which Christians incorporated into the Christian Bible as their Old Testament. At Exodus 22:18, the ancient Jewish clergymen who wrote the Bible claim God commanded, "Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live."

The promotion of the belief in witches in the Bible causes big problems for Christian apologists. Even for world-famous and bestselling authors who are Christian apologists, such as C.S. Lewis who wrote Mere Christianity. When I wrote An Answer to C.S. Lewis' Mere Christianity, the desperate and bungling job C.S. Lewis did attempting to maintain the false belief that the Christian Bible is the Word of God in the face of the reality that it promotes the falsehood that witches are real, made me laugh. Lewis avoided the obvious, that the Bible claims God believes in witches, as would have to be the case if God commands people to kill witches. Instead, Lewis claimed that when people believed witches were real, it would have been morally wrong not to kill people who were believed to be witches!

Recognizing that the Bible, nor any other man-made book, is not the Word of God, we can recognize the true Word of God is the Creation itself. In The Age of Reason, the Deist Thomas Paine wrote:

The creation is the Bible of the Deist. He there reads, in the handwriting of the Creator Himself, the certainty of His existence and the immutability of His power, and all other Bibles and Testaments are to him forgeries.

Deism shines the light of God-given innate reason on everything, including the religions. This is priceless since reason applied to the "revealed" religions is necessary if humanity is to evolve and move away from irrational and harmful religious beliefs.

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Johnson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Michele Bachmann Exposes the Deadly Superstitions of the Religious Right

Join the US Military and Die For Israel

Ronald Reagan: The Father of the Debtor Nation

Religious Right Attacks Elizabeth Edwards' Deism

Should Religions be Held Accountable for Their Promises?

Was C.S. Lewis, Author of Mere Christianity, an Intellectual?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Johnson

Become a Fan
(Member since Jan 15, 2010), 10 fans, 169 articles, 442 comments, 6 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The best way to counter and stop the fear-based religions is by applying our innate God-given reason to them.

God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Friday, Jun 2, 2023 at 10:07:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend