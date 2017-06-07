Refresh  

Philosophy of Living Blog Statement on London's Attack

By       Message Ahmed El-Deeb     Permalink
opednews.com

From flickr.com: Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Israel {MID-122911}
Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Israel
(Image by Kristoffer Trolle)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Philosophy-of-living.com blog and its editor condemn the act of terror recently happened in London; taking the stance that there is no reason whatsoever justifies the use of violence against peaceful people regardless their nationality, religion, or opinions. The principle behind that stance is not something unique to our blog as it's compliant with the teaching of all religions, including El-Eslam, and the true principles of humanity.

We take the same occassion to remind good people to remain representing the good model and not to be unawaringly taken by the heat of emotion and mistakenly practice collective hatred as this would assimilate the good people with terrorists themselves, since terrorist acts are fueled by collective hatred as well. As terrorists have no justification to hate specific race and kill them, everyone has no justification to hate specific race and emotionally kill them by hatred and discrimination.

And down to facts, remember that El-Eslam is a 1400 year old religion which in its prosperity had utmost authority and control over all Middle East countries up to South Europe and stretching to China for entire 8 centries (800 years from the 6th to the 13th), building the largest and most sophisticated empire in the world. If violence and ethnic cleansing were part of its principles, no one of those nations would have been into existence at the moment. The fact that the diversity of civilizations, cultures, Christianity, and Judaism continue to exist everywhere in these areas is a vivid testmonial that El-Eslam is a peaceful living religion that promoted Muslims living side by side to Christians and Jews. And we recommend those who doubt that to get back to history and to understand the dynamics of the current situation. Otherwise, all statements would be considered racist and hatred-fueled; holding its beholder in no distinguishable stance from those of terrorists, whose acts are fueled by hatred as well.

On the other side, we take the same opportunity to call for the Muslim community to stop being apologetic and theoretical regarding the true principles of El-Eslam in response to the world's reactive public opinion to every terrorist act and to instead focus more on being exemplary to their religion in their daily lives and on translating its principles into action: to develop and build themselves into successful nations and communities who contribute to the positive development of the world; in trade, in business, in manufacturing, and the sciences. Institutions and governments should deploy projects for ambitious people aimed at delivering tangible results in all fields. Individuals must become living examples to true principles and to make something for these principles by choosing even one action to accomplish. Communities in the Western world should unit and deploy real life projects in all areas of life.

Hatred is the main characteristic of Terrorists. Don't be one of them...

 



Ahmed El-Deeb is a Medical Computing Scientist specialized in Medical Wearables and a philosopher specialized in Applied Philosophy, Ethics, Philosophy of Science, and Existentialism. He is an editorial team member in the Philosophical Society (more...)
 

Ahmed El-Deeb

Become a Fan
Author 89456

(Member since Aug 16, 2013), 2 articles, 2 quicklinks, 4 comments


Because we want to ensure hatred doesn't get to good people. Being smart about it is just knowing the real Who and Why rather than aiding terrorism ourselves without our awareness.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 7, 2017 at 1:00:08 PM

