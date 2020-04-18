Phil Ochs: So When I've Something to Say, Sir, I'm Gonna Say it Now.

"I'm Going To Say It Now"

Oh I am just a student, sir, and only want to learn

But it's hard to read through the risin' smoke of the books that you like to burn

So I'd like to make a promise and I'd like to make a vow

That when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now



