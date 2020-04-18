Phil Ochs: So When I've Something to Say, Sir, I'm Gonna Say it Now.

"I'm Going To Say It Now"
Oh I am just a student, sir, and only want to learn
But it's hard to read through the risin' smoke of the books that you like to burn
So I'd like to make a promise and I'd like to make a vow
That when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now
Oh I am just a student, sir, and only want to learn
But it's hard to read through the risin' smoke of the books that you like to burn
So I'd like to make a promise and I'd like to make a vow
That when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now
But it's hard to read through the risin' smoke from the books that you like to burn
So I'd like to make a promise and I'd like to make a vow
That when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now
Oh you've given me a number and you've taken off my name
To get around this campus why you almost need a plane
And you're supporting Chang Kai-Shek, while I'm supporting Mao
So when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now
I wish that you'd make up your mind, I wish that you'd decide
That I should live as freely as those who live outside
'Cause we also are entitled to the rights to be endowed
And when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now
And give me kisses when I'm good and spank me when I'm bad
But since I've left my parents I've forgotten how to bow
So when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now
And things they might be different if I was here alone
But I've got a friend or two who no longer live at home
And we'll respect our elders just as long as they allow
That when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now
I've read of other countries where the students take a stand
Maybe even help to overthrow the leaders of the land
Now I wouldn't go so far to say we're also learnin' how
But when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now
So keep right on a-talkin' and tell us what to do
If nobody listens my apologies to you
And I know that you were younger once 'cause you sure are older now
And when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now
Oh I am just a student sir, and only want to learn
But it's hard to read through the risin' smoke from the books
That you like to burn
So I'd like to make a promise and I'd like to make a vow
That when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now
[Additional verse, 1974:]
So I am just a trucker, sir, and I only want to learn
But it's hard to read the the rise of the smoke
From the fuel that you like to burn
So I'd like to make a promise and I'd like to make a vow
That when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now