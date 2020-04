Phil Ochs: So When I've Something to Say, Sir, I'm Gonna Say it Now.

"I'm Going To Say It Now"

Oh I am just a student, sir, and only want to learn

But it's hard to read through the risin' smoke of the books that you like to burn

So I'd like to make a promise and I'd like to make a vow

That when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now



Oh I am just a student, sir, and only want to learn

But it's hard to read through the risin' smoke of the books that you like to burn

So I'd like to make a promise and I'd like to make a vow

That when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now



Oh I am just a student, sir, and only want to learn

But it's hard to read through the risin' smoke from the books that you like to burn

So I'd like to make a promise and I'd like to make a vow

That when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now



Oh you've given me a number and you've taken off my name

To get around this campus why you almost need a plane

And you're supporting Chang Kai-Shek, while I'm supporting Mao

So when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now



I wish that you'd make up your mind, I wish that you'd decide

That I should live as freely as those who live outside

'Cause we also are entitled to the rights to be endowed

And when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now



Ooh, you'd like to be my father you'd like to be my Dad

And give me kisses when I'm good and spank me when I'm bad

But since I've left my parents I've forgotten how to bow

So when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now



And things they might be different if I was here alone

But I've got a friend or two who no longer live at home

And we'll respect our elders just as long as they allow

That when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now



I've read of other countries where the students take a stand

Maybe even help to overthrow the leaders of the land

Now I wouldn't go so far to say we're also learnin' how

But when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now



So keep right on a-talkin' and tell us what to do

If nobody listens my apologies to you

And I know that you were younger once 'cause you sure are older now

And when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now



Oh I am just a student sir, and only want to learn

But it's hard to read through the risin' smoke from the books

That you like to burn

So I'd like to make a promise and I'd like to make a vow

That when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now



[Additional verse, 1974:]

So I am just a trucker, sir, and I only want to learn

But it's hard to read the the rise of the smoke

From the fuel that you like to burn

So I'd like to make a promise and I'd like to make a vow

That when I've got something to say, sir, I'm gonna say it now

I Graduated Cum Laude with a BA in Economics from Colorado College in 1976.

I Graduated Cum Laude with a BA in Economics from Colorado College in 1976.

