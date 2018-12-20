 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
General News

Pharma Profit Party Continues into 2019

By       Message Martha Rosenberg       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   3 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/20/18

Author 1353
Become a Fan
  (84 fans)
- Advertisement -

When did you become aware of the obscene prices Big Pharma is charging for drugs? For many it was when a smirking Martin Shkreli, founder of Turing Pharmaceuticals, testified on the Hill in about his price hike of the antiparasitic drug Daraprim from $13.50 to $750, calling lawmakers "imbeciles" in a tweeted goodbye. He is now enjoying some time at Club Fed.


6 digit drug prices are now common
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Permission   Details   DMCA

For others it was the roll-out of Gilead Sciences hepatitis C drug Solvadi in 2014 at $84,000 for a 12- week course of treatment. The Senate Finance Committee, in an understatement, said the price did not reflect research and development but a "revenue" push. Forbes writer Avik Roy noted the same hepatitis C treatment costs $900 a year in Egypt and that US taxpayers are picking up the tab since most US hepatitis C patients are uninsured, underinsured or imprisoned.

- Advertisement -

Here are other extortion-priced Pharma drugs.

" Kalydeco, a drug that treats a rare form of cystic fibrosis in patients ages 6 years and older priced at a $300,000 a year.

" Acthar, a drug that treats seizures in infants under 2-years-old priced at a $300,000 a year.

- Advertisement -

" Kadcyla, a breast cancer drug that costs $94,000 for a year.

" Zydelig, a leukemia drug, made by Gilead the (Hep C drug maker) that costs $57,755 a year.

" Hetlioz, a drug that treats non-24 sleep disorder--a problem affecting blind people whose circadian rhythm is off--that costs $60,000 a year.

" Xyrem, a drug that treats narcolepsy for $35,000 per year

" Abilify, a psychiatric drug usually added on to another expensive psychiatric drug, that costs $17, 316 year in its brand name version.

" Praluent, a biologic to lower cholesterol expected to cost over $14,600 a year.

- Advertisement -

There are efforts to stop the Pharma profiteering and opportunism like pending state bills to force drug makers to reveal their true costs and allow insurers to refuse payment. The White House is also launching a new Medicare payment system to stop the incentives for a doctor to use a $2,000 drug when a $50 drug would do. Currently, if doctors buy drugs themselves and administer them in the office, Medicare pays them back with a six percent bonus to cover administrative costs. Under the new program, "Doctors who prescribe a lot of newer, more expensive drugs will earn less than they used to," notes the New York Times.

The move was immediately termed "another troubling example of unelected bureaucrats making decisions behind closed doors," by Pharma-friendly lawmakers. How dare the government protect our tax dollars?

Since then, conflicts of interest have only worsened. Robert Califf, the former FDA commissioner, was confirmed despite 23 financial links to drug makers including serving on the Portola Pharmaceuticals board of directors and serving "as a director, officer, partner, employee, advisor, consultant or trustee."

His successor, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, "spent the bulk of his career working in the drug and health care industry," says the New York Times. "From 2013 to 2015, for example, Dr. Gottlieb received more than $150,000 to advise Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a company whose two approved drugs are seen as breakthrough treatments for cystic fibrosis but carry list prices of more than $250,000 a year. He has served for years as a consultant to pharmaceutical giants like GlaxoSmithKline and Bristol-Myers Squibb."

With such Pharma operatives in office, the profit party----balanced on tax payers' backs----will only continue.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Martha Rosenberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
Author 1353

(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 84 fans, 822 articles, 536 comments, 2 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Pharma is raising our health costs and looting our tax dollars. It creates faux "patient" groups to get its 5 and 6 digit drugs approved on formularies

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 7:44:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 26 fans, 2386 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

A couple of years ago my doctor tried to get me to start taking a prescription version of fish oil.

Just out of curiosity, I took the discount coupon he gave me to the pharmacy to see how much it was. With that coupon it was $200 a month.

So I asked how much it was with my insurance.

The insurance couldn't give a price because they said the doctor had to justify to them why he was prescribing this worthless, overpriced drug in the first place. Now, of course, it is being advertised on TV.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 4:45:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
Author 1353

(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 84 fans, 822 articles, 536 comments, 2 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to 911TRUTH:   New Content

it is a racket

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 6:14:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 