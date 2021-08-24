 
 
Pfizer Vaccine FDA Approval Open Thread

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Pfizer Vaccine
(Image by Felton Davis)   Details   DMCA

Yesterday the FDA approved the Pfizer MRNA Covid vaccine. What are your thoughts.

some of mine:

The FDA is thoroughly corrupt and a tool for Big Pharma, yet people need something to trust.

Not enough time-- Many are saying that it takes many years to approve a drug and that the Pfizer vaccine was approved in months. One consideration is that most drugs are not administered to tens of millions if not hundreds of millions of people. That absolutely changes some of the considerations. I'm not sure if it is enough, but it's something that has to be mentioned.

FDA approval opens the doors for government and corporations and organizations to set mandatory vaccination policies. This is already the case for some vaccines.

I approve of these mandatory policies. For example, I'd like to be sure that all the teachers and students at my grandchildren's schools and pre-schools are vaccinated. I don't want to deal with civil servants who are not vaccinated-- police, postal workers, bus drivers...

And I want people handling food to be vaccinated too--

I'd actually like stores to post signs that let me know if they require employees to be vaccinated.

I do not think everyone should be required to be vaccinated. But I do think that there should be consequences if they are not.

There are many OEN readers who oppose vaccination requirements, or worse, and by worse, I mean those making unsupported claims about massive death numbers. If you're going to make such claims then you must, here, at OEN, meet the same standard we have set for all strong claims-- provide strong support from credible sources.

 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Meryl Ann Butler

My great-grandfather's business was one of the ones that was gathered up in the conglomerate that became Pfizer. Everyone in my family has had Pfizer stock at one point or another, and it performs fabulously well, financially. I wouldn't trust Pfizer with a wooden nickel, let alone with people's lives.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021 at 12:20:48 PM

