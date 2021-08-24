Pfizer Vaccine FDA Approval Open Thread

Yesterday the FDA approved the Pfizer MRNA Covid vaccine. What are your thoughts.
some of mine:
The FDA is thoroughly corrupt and a tool for Big Pharma, yet people need something to trust.
Not enough time-- Many are saying that it takes many years to approve a drug and that the Pfizer vaccine was approved in months. One consideration is that most drugs are not administered to tens of millions if not hundreds of millions of people. That absolutely changes some of the considerations. I'm not sure if it is enough, but it's something that has to be mentioned.
FDA approval opens the doors for government and corporations and organizations to set mandatory vaccination policies. This is already the case for some vaccines.
I approve of these mandatory policies. For example, I'd like to be sure that all the teachers and students at my grandchildren's schools and pre-schools are vaccinated. I don't want to deal with civil servants who are not vaccinated-- police, postal workers, bus drivers...
And I want people handling food to be vaccinated too--
I'd actually like stores to post signs that let me know if they require employees to be vaccinated.
I do not think everyone should be required to be vaccinated. But I do think that there should be consequences if they are not.
There are many OEN readers who oppose vaccination requirements, or worse, and by worse, I mean those making unsupported claims about massive death numbers. If you're going to make such claims then you must, here, at OEN, meet the same standard we have set for all strong claims-- provide strong support from credible sources.
