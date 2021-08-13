Petulance as foreign policy: Bomber Biden Sends in B-52 Bombers in a Tantrum over Taliban Advance



A US B-52 Stratofortress unloads its load of bombs

By Dave Lindorff

In what can only be called a criminal and murderous tantrum by a loser, the United States, on the order of President Joe Biden, has begun dispatching B-52 Stratofortress bombers and AC-130 fixed-wing gunships equipped with large Gatling machine guns and a cannon to carpet-bomb and perpetrate mass killing on Taliban forces surging to victory across Afghanistan.

The bloody attack by unchallengeable air power in a country that Biden has already withdrawn troops from will not stop the collapse of the US puppet regime in Kabul, and the complete takeover of battered Afghanistan by the Islamic group that the US ousted from power in 2001 and that it has been battling now for two decades. Victory by the tenacious Taliban fighters who have driven the US military out is a foregone conclusion.

All this outrageous and pathetic US tantrum does is slaughter fighters who are struggling to recover their country from a US military that had no business occupying the war-torn country in the first place, while inevitably killing large numbers of innocent civilian men, women and children who are in harm's way of this broad, untargeted assault.

B-52s, 1950s relics of the Cold War, fly at above 40,000 feet and drop their up to 35-ton payload of bombs and probably fragmentation weapons on broad "target zones" that they cannot possibly see or analyze.

As for the AC-130 Spectre gunships large four-engine jets equipped with an array of weaponry that allows them to spray a large area with devastating numbers of large-caliber projectiles these are weaponized platforms of mass murder. It was an AC-130 that destroyed a large and well-marked and identified Doctors Without Borders hospital in Kandahar in 2015 during a time the Taliban had taken over most of that city. That one war crime killed 42 patients and medical workers at the hospital. Under international pressure and facing domestic protests too, the Pentagon eventually "disciplined" 16 military officials, but none were criminally prosecuted in what the US passed off as a series of "mistakes."

There are sure to be a lot of such "mistakes" being made now in the current futile and petulant US aerial assault on Afghanistan.

Biden, in announcing the pullout of US troops from Afghanistan, pointedly said that the US would continue to use airpower against advancing Taliban forces, even as he said the US was ending the Afghanistan War it began back in October 2001 following the 9-11 attacks. He tried to claim that the US wasn't losing but was leaving because the "objective" of destroying Al Qaeda, had been "achieved."

That claim is laughable!"

