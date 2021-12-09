

Fire Angel

Petrarchan Sonnet #2: The Dark Age Returns





by John Kendall Hawkins

Just last year there was a psychopaths convention,

fully attended, serviced by slaves who'd given

away their minds playing bullshit poker, driven

now by phantasmagorical flights of tension.

At the hoo-hah the crazies watched the ascension

of false consciousness, guised up in easy livin',

give casus belli speeches -- who we'll be shivvin'

in Arabia (and Asia gets a mention).

With rolling pearlharbors ahead, you must rage, rage

against the growing of the Dark, dark Dylan sings.

They're crossing boundaries everywhere. Our cage

expands by the hour. Our air fills with raging wings,

black ancient shadows say we've entered a new Age;

fingers point in every direction to mad kings.