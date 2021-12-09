Petrarchan Sonnet #2: The Dark Age Returns
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Just last year there was a psychopaths convention,
fully attended, serviced by slaves who'd given
away their minds playing bullshit poker, driven
now by phantasmagorical flights of tension.
At the hoo-hah the crazies watched the ascension
of false consciousness, guised up in easy livin',
give casus belli speeches -- who we'll be shivvin'
in Arabia (and Asia gets a mention).
With rolling pearlharbors ahead, you must rage, rage
against the growing of the Dark, dark Dylan sings.
They're crossing boundaries everywhere. Our cage
expands by the hour. Our air fills with raging wings,
black ancient shadows say we've entered a new Age;
fingers point in every direction to mad kings.