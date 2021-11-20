

still from Fellini film Roma

Petrarchan Sonnet #1: Money Down Blues

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



In one of the Fellinis there's a clown

with whorehouse questions about life and death,

and his boffo answer that takes the breath:

O who the f*ck knows. Puts his money down,

hops on his honey pot, and goes to town

like Man's evolution was on the line;

shoots his load into her vaginal brine --

mine field of lost sighs for the Kaiser's crown.

On the toilet stall wall: Dante was here!

And just beneath it: Beatrice was too.

Ideals and illusions disappear

with the wads, the long-held beliefs of poo

expressed in groans and grunts and gaseous air;

flushed away revolutions in the loo.