Peter Navarro: A Man Who Smears China Without Knowing Much About It

For many years now, it has been obvious that in both North America and Europe, smearing and provoking China has become an extremely lucrative business, even career. There are entire 'institutes' and NGOs dedicated strictly to such activities, and there are individuals who are groomed to become anti-Chinese warriors.

Peter Navarro, a neo-con and a right-wing combatant, has been, for years, feeling confident that he knows precisely just "how evil" the People's Republic of China really is. He has written books on the topic, and he has made videos. He cannot stop talking about the 'evilness' of the most populous country on Earth.

But does Mr. Navarro really know much about China? Or, are his constant attacks against Beijing just a job, and a well remunerated career?

How much damage is he really causing?

In 2017, Foreign Policy (FP) asked a rhetorical question:

"Trump's Top China Expert Isn't a China Expert. Peter Navarro doesn't speak Chinese, and has scant in-country experience. Should that matter?"

Yes, does it matter at all, these days? Or is just publicly hating China a good enough set of credentials in the West; sufficient to receive top jobs in the government, academia or the mass media?

One of my European acquaintances who lives and teaches at a university in Tokyo, once confessed to me (with a certain pride) that during those days when Westerners (including Western academia) used to be welcomed in China with open arms, he stayed for one year in Beijing and one day began his class by asking a question:

