 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Peter Jackson's Cartoon War

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Chris Hedges       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   13 comments

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Valuable 7   Must Read 5   Well Said 4  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 2/12/19

Author 28678
Become a Fan
  (446 fans)

Zombie Sarge by The Gurch
Zombie Sarge by The Gurch
(Image by The Gurch 25)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Reprinted from www.truthdig.com

When director-producer Peter Jackson's World War I film, "They Shall Not Grow Old," which miraculously transforms grainy, choppy black-and-white archival footage from the war into a modern 3D color extravaganza, begins, he bombards us with the cliche's used to ennoble war. Veterans, over background music, say things like "I wouldn't have missed it," "I would go through it all over again because I enjoyed the service life" and "It made me a man." It must have taken some effort after the war to find the tiny minority of veterans willing to utter this rubbish. Military life is a form of servitude, prolonged exposure to combat leaves you broken, scarred for life by trauma and often so numb you have difficulty connecting with others, and the last thing war does is make you a man.

Far more common was the experience of the actor Wilfrid Lawson, who was wounded in the war and as a result had a metal plate in his skull. He drank heavily to dull the incessant pain. In his memoirs "Inside Memory," Timothy Findley, who acted with him, recalled that Lawson "always went to bed sodden and all night long he would be dragged from one nightmare to another-often yelling-more often screaming-very often struggling physically to free himself of impeding bedclothes and threatening shapes in the shadows." He would pound the walls, shouting "Help! Help! Help!" The noise, my dear-and the people.

- Advertisement -

David Lloyd George, wartime prime minister of Britain, in his memoirs used language like this to describe the conflict:

" [I]nexhaustible vanity that will never admit a mistake " individuals who would rather the million perish than that they as leaders should own-even to themselves-that they were blunderers " the notoriety attained by a narrow and stubborn egotism, unsurpassed among the records of disaster wrought by human complacency " a bad scheme badly handled " impossible orders issued by Generals who had no idea what the execution of their commands really meant " this insane enterprise " this muddy and muddle-headed venture. "

- Advertisement -

The British Imperial War Museum, which was behind the Jackson film, had no interest in portraying the dark reality of war. War may be savage, brutal and hard, but it is also, according to the myth, ennobling, heroic and selfless. You can believe this drivel only if you have never been in combat, which is what allows Jackson to modernize a cartoon version of war.

The poet Siegfried Sassoon in "The Hero" captured the callousness of war:

"Jack fell as he'd have wished," the Mother said,
And folded up the letter that she'd read.
"The Colonel writes so nicely." Something broke
In the tired voice that quavered to a choke.
She half looked up. "We mothers are so proud
Of our dead soldiers." Then her face was bowed.

Quietly the Brother Officer went out.
He'd told the poor old dear some gallant lies
That she would nourish all her days, no doubt.
For while he coughed and mumbled, her weak eyes
Had shone with gentle triumph, brimmed with joy,
Because he'd been so brave, her glorious boy.

He thought how "Jack," cold-footed, useless swine,
Had panicked down the trench that night the mine
Went up at Wicked Corner; how he'd tried
To get sent home; and how, at last, he died,
Blown to small bits. And no one seemed to care
Except that lonely woman with white hair.

- Advertisement -

Our own generals and politicians, who nearly two decades ago launched the greatest strategic blunder in American history and have wasted nearly $6 trillion on conflicts in the Middle East that we cannot win, are no less egotistical and incompetent. The images of our wars are as carefully controlled and censored as the images from World War I. While the futility and human carnage of our current conflicts are rarely acknowledged in public, one might hope that we could confront the suicidal idiocy of World War I a century later.

Leon Wolff, in his book "In Flanders Fields: The 1917 Campaign," writes of World War I:

It had meant nothing, solved nothing, and proved nothing; and in so doing had killed 8,538,315 men and variously wounded 21,219,452. Of 7,750,919 others taken prisoner or missing, well over a million were later presumed dead; thus the total deaths (not counting civilians) approach ten million. The moral and mental defects of the leaders of the human race had been demonstrated with some exactitude. One of them (Woodrow Wilson) later admitted that the war had been fought for business interests; another (David Lloyd George) had told a newspaperman: 'If people really knew, the war would be stopped tomorrow, but of course they don't-and can't know. The correspondents don't write and the censorship wouldn't pass the truth.'

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Valuable 7   Must Read 5   Well Said 4  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of (more...)
 

Chris Hedges Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Coming Collapse

The Radical Christian Right and the War on Government

Why the United States Is Destroying Its Education System

Rise Up or Die

This Is What Resistance Looks Like

The Most Brazen Corporate Power Grab in American History

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
9 people are discussing this page, with 13 comments  Post Comment

Rich Buckley

Become a Fan
Author 73630

(Member since Nov 14, 2011), 1 fan, 9 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Perhaps one of the great movements for peace is occurring right now. The Transcendentalists have been assembling 7000+ souls under one roof, simultaneously meditating as one mind for peace.

Repeatable scientific results from such meditation, referred to as "the meditation effect" indicate that 1% of the square root of the earth's population (somewhere under 8000+-) triggers energy shifts strong enough to melt away violence and change hearts and minds.

Part of the meditation for peace process I'm told suggests also meditating on forgiveness. It's one thing to meditate for peace and another thing to bring yourself to meditate on forgiveness.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 12, 2019 at 8:43:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 20 fans, 2 articles, 1115 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Rich Buckley:   New Content

Here's a better idea: elect Tulsi Gabbard...under attack from her own party and the only anti-war cnadidate out of the 20 establishment tools running against her.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 12, 2019 at 8:54:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Rich Buckley

Become a Fan
Author 73630

(Member since Nov 14, 2011), 1 fan, 9 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content

You may be right, yet I choose the power of the Transcendentalist's group meditations for peace as manifesting a transformative energy that may or may not align with Tulsi Gabbard's political interests.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 12, 2019 at 9:21:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 38 fans, 1 articles, 10 quicklinks, 4992 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

This country is so far removed from the real world that empire has built, most people hate you for disturbing their happiness if you attempt to inject the mildest revelation of how things really are into their illusion.


I think most people in the US took the children's story of Peter Pan to heart. We live in Never Never Land. Visited a casino lately? They're packed.


Those who are unafraid to read what Hedges writes continue the struggle to make people face the danger we are in because it's imperative they they join the fight to save life on Earth.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 12, 2019 at 9:15:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Indent
Rich Buckley

Become a Fan
Author 73630

(Member since Nov 14, 2011), 1 fan, 9 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content
Perhaps, or, the World is an illusion reflecting back to us our own fear.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 12, 2019 at 9:27:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 20 fans, 2 articles, 1115 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

I know, it's mind boggling. The new age movement may have good intentions, but it is more a colleciton of Eloi than a threat to empire. It martains an insouciant disregard for priorities and displays the distasteful luxury of placing lesser issues near home over life and death issues overseas, constructively allowing distance to play a role in diminishing US malfeasance and taking commensurately less accountability for it. The a priori problem is imperialism. Ending it is the only priority that matters.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 12, 2019 at 11:21:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 16 fans, 20 articles, 2567 comments, 1 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Grotesque Self-Deception for all, even the family and worlds left behind must indulge for what?

"He'd told the poor old dear some gallant lies.....

That she would nourish all her days, no doubt.... her weak eyes Had shone with gentle triumph, brimmed with joy, Because he'd been so brave, her glorious boy."
Siegfried Sassoon in "The Hero"

"Next the statesmen will invent cheap lies, putting the blame upon the nation that is attacked, and every man will be glad of those conscience-soothing tactics, and will diligently study them, and refuse to examine any refutations of them; and thus he will by and by convince himself that the war is just, and will thank God for the better sleep he enjoys after this process of grotesque self-deception." -- Mark Twain

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019 at 4:00:59 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Tom James

Become a Fan
Author 44887

(Member since Feb 8, 2010), 5 fans, 244 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I still keep my copy of Hochschild's "To End All Wars." In one battle The Germans fired One Million rounds of artillery at one position in a period of five hours. An absolute murderous barrage. He also describes in extreme detail the horrible deaths that some poor unfortunates experienced. I don't feel like going there at this moment, but one song about the futility and obscenity of war is, "The Greenfield's of France." Also known as Pvt. Willie McBride."

.youtube.com/watch?v=Cp-OlpffDWw

Another version with photos from WWI

.youtube.com/watch?v=ntt3wy-L8Ok

By Eric Bogle

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019 at 5:43:58 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Tom James

Become a Fan
Author 44887

(Member since Feb 8, 2010), 5 fans, 244 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Tom James:   New Content

I should add that photos in above video are not graphic. Poignant, but not graphic.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019 at 5:57:05 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 8 fans, 368 articles, 599 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

How many years in uniform, and in the trenches, did Hedges spend gathering his vast knowledge of the experiences and attitudes of veterans? His Wikipedia bio doesn't mention his infantry career at all.


I know quite a few veterans. Some seem "broken" in this way or that, some don't. Some (including me) look back on our participation in wars and ask ourselves what the hell we were thinking and how we got fooled (or, among draftees I've known from the Vietnam era, how much of their potential was stolen from them), while others insist that whatever war they participated in was just, necessary, and good (including some of my old American Legion buddies who, decades later, still grouse in their beer about how they "could have won if the politicians would have let them").


The idea that there's a bitter anti-war activist inside the vast majority of veterans, just trying to get out, seems wildly at odds with the accounts of veterans themselves.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019 at 11:21:52 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
David McCorquodale

Become a Fan
Author 57542

(Member since Dec 21, 2010), 1 fan, 371 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

Hedges did not say that there were politically aware anti-war activists inside the vast majority of veterans. He said that those who experienced 60 continuous days in active combat were totally likely, unless they were already psychopaths, to suffer traumatic aftereffects. Hedges spent years in combat areas as a reporter for the New York Times.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019 at 2:42:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 10 fans, 12 articles, 22 quicklinks, 1766 comments, 27 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

"Some Mother's Son" ... lies in a field - click here

Some mother's son lies in a field
Someone has killed some mother's son today
Head blown up by some soldier's gun
While all the mothers stand and wait
Some mother's son ain't coming home today
Some mothers son ain't got no grave

Two soldiers fighting in a trench
One soldier glances up to see the sun
And dreams of games he played when he was young
And then his friend calls out his name
It stops his dream and as he turns his head
A second later he is dead

Some mother's son lies in a field
Back home they put his picture in a frame
But all dead soldiers look the same
While all the parents stand and wait
To meet their children coming home from school
Some mother's son is lying dead

Somewhere someone is crying
Someone is trying to be so brave
But still the world keeps turning
Though all the children have gone away

Some mother's son lies in a field
But in his mother's eyes he looks the same
As on the day he went away

They put his picture on the wall
They put flowers in the picture frame
Some mothers memory remains


Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019 at 4:27:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3989 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Throughout history it has been necessary to produce propaganda glorifying war as a noble enterprise, in order to sustain it. This film would seem to be another example.

If you study the events leading to World War I in any detail--the various empire building factions all of whom, incidentally believed the fighting would be over in a matter of days, spoiling for a fight, with the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand serving as a convenient excuse--the only honest conclusion is that it was a completely useless exercise. With World War II, what with evil madmen like Hitler on the loose, it's harder to make the pacifistic argument although people have. Today, the only thing preventing a World War III is "mutual assured destruction", though leaders are continually playing chicken with MAD.

The article is spot on: more pro war propaganda is about the last thing we need.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019 at 6:53:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 