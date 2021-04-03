 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/3/21

Pete Buttigieg slams Texas 'Ideological experiments are catching up with them' 'Not befitting '

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)


(Image by Egberto Willies)   Details   DMCA

After Stephanie Ruhle pointed out that the Texas Electric Grid collapse was a deregulation event and not a weather event, Pete Buttigieg had choice words.

See full episodes here.

President Joe Biden has released his infrastructure plan. He titled it the American Jobs Plan. Are Democrats starting to adopt Republican marketing plans, just one that reflects the truth? The American Jobs Plan really will create jobs. Republicans' Clear Skies Act of 2003 was much less than its name indicated.

Stephanie Ruhle queried Pete Buttigieg, Biden's Transportation Secretary, about the plan. She then made a poignant statement and question.

"How do you help states who vote against it?" Stephanie Ruhle said. "Look what just happened in Texas. Texas was not a weather event. It was a deregulation event. They chose to deregulate year after year. And then their system wasn't prepared when they had a one-off weather crisis."

The Transportation Secretary then responded with a tactful slam against Texas.

"That's right," Buttigieg said. "I mean, these really ideological experiments are catching up to us. This decision to dismantle a lot of our shared public infrastructure is literally why we can't have nice things in this country. This is our chance to change that. I mean, the site of Texans melting snow in their bathtub so they could flush their toilets is not befitting of any country, certainly a country that views itself as leading the world."

Buttigieg did not forget that Texas is not a monolith of red.

"But let me also say you know in Texas, the city of Austin passed an initiative for infrastructure," Buttigieg said. "Same thing happened in a lot of communities in a lot of states. I think people are ready to invest in things like this when they know what the dollars are going."

I was concerned a bit when in a previous interview, Buttigieg seemed to suggest he would be OK with a per-mile tax. He backtracked on that quickly. The reality is there should neither be a per-mile or gas tax. Those who drive on roads many times are serving others and going to a job that enriches others. Roads should come from general tax funds we all pay, period.

My Books, "It's Worth It: How to Talk To Your Right-Wing Relatives, Friends, and Neighbors" & "As I See It: Class Warfare: The Only Resort To Right Wing Doom" support (1) communication techniques & (2) our Progressive message delivery.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Egberto Willies Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 