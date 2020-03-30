 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/30/20

Personal Reflections on the Virus and the Response

Many people are writing about the subject, and since there's inconsistency among the various accounts, they can't all be true. I've become convinced that the virus originated in the US and was brought to Wuhan during the Military World Games in October. Whether its origin was a bioweapons laboratory is a big question on which there are contradictory opinions.

South Korea and China have both done a good job limiting the virus. China did it with strict and universal limits on travel. No one was allowed to leave Wuhan. Train and air travel were severely restricted for everyone. Whole populations were kept indoors for weeks on end. Korea achieved similar success with widespread testing and quarantine of just those people who tested positive. There was much less disruption in Korea, but perhaps China did not have the luxury of selecting that option because, earlier in the cycle, tests were not yet available.

Japan and England have elected to continue most economic activity normally and spread of the virus in these countries has been faster, but it's not the catastrophe that everyone has been afraid of. Death rate estimates have come way down to abut ¼ of 1%, and almost everyone who dies "of COVID" has complicating issues or is elderly.

Imune-boosting herbs, intravenous vitamin C, and especially chloroquine seem to be effective treatments. They are not being applied as widely as they could be, and I wonder about the motives of those who are promoting a vaccine that does not exist yet in preference to applying treatments that have good anecdotal support until clinical trials can be done.

In the US and much of the West, governments are loathe to impose strict quarantine, and yet they have shut down their economies. This is the worst of both worlds.

The effect of half-measures on spread of the disease is small. This conclusion comes from intuitions about exponential processes, from my own computer modeling, and also from the few epidemiological experts who dare to talk about the subject. The effect of isolation and curtailment of economic activity is very real. People in isolation become despondent and effects on health and resilience are significant. I haven't been able to find statistics on recent changes in suicide rates, but it's a reasonable guess that the indirect health effects of depression, overeating, and suppressed immunity from "shelter in place" are going to be greater than the direct impact of the disease.

COVID has cost trillions of dollars in the US alone. If these trillions had been allocated generally to public health meausres via anything approachig a rational analysis, the benefits would be transformative.

Why have our governments been willing to pay so much in cash and sacrifice so much in freedoms for health benefits that are uncertain at best, and may be illusory?

I'm suspicious of official response to the COVID phenomenon. In the more generous interpretation, authorities are taking advantage of a crisis to tighten their grip on power, suspend Constitutional liberties, and curtail freedoms. If we are inclined to a less generous view, we might suspect that the entire crisis is staged.

I'm emboldened to offer a prediction: Respiratory infections are seasonal, for reasons that medical science cannot adequately explain.

Summer death rates are about 1/100 the winter rates
(Image by CDC)   Details   DMCA

Each year, the flu dies out in May, only to re-appear in the fall. SARS and MERS and the Hong Kong flu disappeared before the summer months. I expect COVID to do the same.

 

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Josh Mitteldorf

  New Content

Whether or not the COVID virus was genetically engineered, we might take the opportunity for public education. The US has a huge bioweapons "research" program, and there have been both horrendous accidental releases and heinous (and illegal) deployment of bioweapons in the past.

There is zero public support for bioweapons. That's why the programs are not publicized. There is every reason to believe that these experiments are immoral and extremely dangerous, and that no bioweapon can ever be deployed without a high probability of blowback.

Spread the information. Demand an end to American bioweapons research. Start a movement.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 6:30:42 PM

Author 0
Chuck Nafziger

  New Content

Please look at the mathematical models for epidemics. The "force of infection" is a major factor in what percentage of the population is required to have gotten the infection and gained immunities before the infections stops spreading. I believe average flues require 40-60 percent of the population to be among the "recovereds" to stop the spread during the winter. If we get a 30% herd immunity before summer, it may be enough to stop the spread because during the summer, the "force of infection" is much lower and the 30% immunity may stop it. Come fall, the disease surges back until the 50-60% herd immunity is reached. After that the viruses hang around waiting for births and immigration to increase the "susceptbibles" while deaths and emigration reduce the "recovered" 'til herd immunity drops and the virus can again surge.

The fall surge is weaker and shorter lasting because of all those already immune. We will likely not see how much weaker that surge is than the normal flu, because I expect our corrupt society to blow it into another earth ending scenario.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 6:40:35 PM

Author 0
Josh Mitteldorf

  New Content

Worldwide, about 3.1 million children die of malnutrition every year, and 1.5 million from unsanitary water supplies (numbers from UNICEF). This is 100 times the number of (mostly elderly) people who have died of COVID.

Our Congress passed a $2 Trillion aid package, compensating (mostly) corporations for economic damages due to COVID-related shut-downs. The estimated cost of ending world hunger is less than 2% of that amount.

Where are our priorities? The word the pops into my mind to describe this is "madness", but that's not what I really believe. Maybe members of Congress who voted on this bill are more stupid than evil. But the people who are really calling the shots are more evil than stupid. Whatever their agenda, whatever their methods, it's way beyond my pay grade.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 6:46:37 PM

Author 0
