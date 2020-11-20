 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 5 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 11/20/20

People in 187 Countries Sign Pledge to Work for End of War

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 9
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (139 fans)

Thus far, people in 187 countries have signed this pledge:

"I understand that wars and militarism make us less safe rather than protect us, that they kill, injure and traumatize adults, children and infants, severely damage the natural environment, erode civil liberties, and drain our economies, siphoning resources from life-affirming activities. I commit to engage in and support nonviolent efforts to end all war and preparations for war and to create a sustainable and just peace."

You can sign it too, at https://worldbeyondwar.org/sign

People who sign it have the option of checking various boxes to indicate how they'd most like to get involved in working for peace.

The result is not, as critics will be quick to point out, immediate peace. The result is a huge number of people, organized by location and interest area, working to end war. The result is chapters of World BEYOND War, divestment campaigns, campaigns to close bases, campaigns to halt wars and block weapons sales and promote nonviolent action and peace education -- efforts that have already seen numerous successes. At the link above is also a link for organizations to sign the peace pledge.

The list of signers can also be delivered to local and national governments as part of lobbying efforts to reduce and end militarism.

Here are the countries where anywhere from 1 to 100,000 people have signed:

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, American Samoa, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bonaire, Saint Eustasia and Saba, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chad, Chile, China, Christmas Island, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cote d'Ivoire, Croatia, Curacao, Cymru, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, England, Estonia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Finland, Faroe Islands, France, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Grenada, Guam, Guatemala, Guernsey, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jersey, Jordan, Juan de Nova Island, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Libyan Arab Jamahiriya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Malawi, Mali, Malta, Martinique, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nepal, New Caledonia, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Northern Mariana Islands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Palau, Palestine, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Polynesia, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Reunion, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Lucia, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Sint Maarten, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, South Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United States, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vatican City, Venezuela, Vietnam, Virgin Islands, British, Virgin Islands, U.S., Western Sahara, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

On the map above, some nations stand out as lacking even a single signer: Cuba, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Benin, Central African Republic, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Lesotho, Swaziland, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, North Korea, Timor-Leste, Vanuatu.

Some nations lacking a single signer of the declaration of peace may be harder to spot: Andorra, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahrain, Bermuda, Cape Verde, Comoros, Cook Islands, Dominica, Maldives, Malta, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Montserrat, Nauru, Netherlands Antilles, Niue, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, East Timor, Tokelau, Tonga, Turks and Caicos Islands, Tuvalu, French Guiana, Svalbard and Jan Mayen, East Africa Zanzibar, Isle of Man, Diego Garcia, Kosovo.

We need your help. People in every one of these places want peace. It's up to us to reach out to them. Can you do so? Can you send them this link? https://worldbeyondwar.org/sign

Even as we work to complete the list of countries, we want to generate some friendly competition to see which country can produce the most signers. Can you help with that?

The weapons dealers are global. The U.S. bases are global. The peace movement must be global too. Already we're in more countries than U.S. troops are. But we need far greater numbers. Let's build this!

 

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Holder Asked to Prosecute Blankenship

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 