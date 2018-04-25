- Advertisement -

People are Living on Dead-End Street and people are going to die on dead-end street in this age of worth and income inequality. No money coming in; the rent collector is knocking trying to get in. We are strictly second class, we don't understand.

A really neat cover of the song Dead End Street by the Kinks.

Another neat cover she does is Wonderboy. Apparently John Lennon loved the song and said the Beatles should have written and recorded it. When it first came out he kept asking the DJ to play it over and over.

Lyrics for both songs below.

"Dead End Street"

There's a crack up in the ceiling,

And the kitchen sink is leaking.

Out of work and got no money,

A Sunday joint of bread and honey.



What are we living for?

Two-roomed apartment on the second floor.

No money coming in,

The rent collector's knocking, trying to get in.



We are strictly second class,

We don't understand,

(Dead end!)

Why we should be on dead end street.

(Dead end!)

People are living on dead end street.

(Dead end!)

Gonna die on dead end street.



Dead end street (yeah)

Dead end street (yeah)



On a cold and frosty morning,

Wipe my eyes and stop me yawning.

And my feet are nearly frozen,

Boil the tea and put some toast on.



What are we living for?

Two-roomed apartment on the second floor.

No chance to emigrate,

I'm deep in debt and now it's much too late.



We both want to work so hard,

We can't get the chance,

(Dead end!)

People live on dead end street.

(Dead end!)

People are dying on dead end street.

(Dead end!)

Gonna die on dead end street.



Dead end street (yeah)

Dead end street (yeah)



(Dead end!)

People live on dead end street.

(Dead end!)

People are dying on dead end street.

(Dead end!)

Gonna die on dead end street.



Dead end street (yeah)

Dead end street (yeah)

Dead end street (yeah)

Head to my feet (yeah)

Dead end street (yeah)

Dead end street (yeah)

Dead end street (yeah)

How's it feel? (yeah)

How's it feel? (yeah)

Dead end street (yeah)

Dead end street (yeah)









"Wonder Boy"

La-la-la-la...

Wonder boy, life's just begun.

Turn your sorrow into wonder

