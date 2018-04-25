Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

People are Living on Dead-End Street, I am Going to Die on Dead-End Street

By       Message David Watts       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 4/25/18

Author 10429
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

From youtube.com: The Kinks, Dead End Street (Cover by Roxanne de Bastion) {MID-284935}
The Kinks, Dead End Street (Cover by Roxanne de Bastion)
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Roxanne de Bastion)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

People are Living on Dead-End Street and people are going to die on dead-end street in this age of worth and income inequality. No money coming in; the rent collector is knocking trying to get in. We are strictly second class, we don't understand.

A really neat cover of the song Dead End Street by the Kinks.

.youtube.com/watch?v=IrctXJ78btY

Another neat cover she does is Wonderboy. Apparently John Lennon loved the song and said the Beatles should have written and recorded it. When it first came out he kept asking the DJ to play it over and over.

- Advertisement -

.youtube.com/watch?v=6WX3yYjge1M

Lyrics for both songs below.

- Advertisement -

"Dead End Street"

There's a crack up in the ceiling,
And the kitchen sink is leaking.
Out of work and got no money,
A Sunday joint of bread and honey.

What are we living for?
Two-roomed apartment on the second floor.
No money coming in,
The rent collector's knocking, trying to get in.

We are strictly second class,
We don't understand,
(Dead end!)
Why we should be on dead end street.
(Dead end!)
People are living on dead end street.
(Dead end!)
Gonna die on dead end street.

Dead end street (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)

On a cold and frosty morning,
Wipe my eyes and stop me yawning.
And my feet are nearly frozen,
Boil the tea and put some toast on.

What are we living for?
Two-roomed apartment on the second floor.
No chance to emigrate,
I'm deep in debt and now it's much too late.

We both want to work so hard,
We can't get the chance,
(Dead end!)
People live on dead end street.
(Dead end!)
People are dying on dead end street.
(Dead end!)
Gonna die on dead end street.

Dead end street (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)

(Dead end!)
People live on dead end street.
(Dead end!)
People are dying on dead end street.
(Dead end!)
Gonna die on dead end street.

Dead end street (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)
Head to my feet (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)
How's it feel? (yeah)
How's it feel? (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)



"Wonder Boy"

La-la-la-la...

- Advertisement -

Wonder boy, life's just begun.

Turn your sorrow into wonder

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I'm a dull and simple lad Cannot tell water from champagne

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Very Short Simple Proof That Cannot Be Disproved. 9/11 was a False Flag Event

Ever feel like SCREAMING OUT, WHAT'S GOING ON???

I don't feel safe in this world no more ... I want to sail away to a distant shore and make like an apeman

God On Our side - Joan Baez

A Christmas song that hits home. But remember the kids who got nothin' While you're drinkin' down your wine

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 9 fans, 7 articles, 18 quicklinks, 856 comments, 24 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I somehow did not get the link in the article to the video.

.youtube.com/watch?v=IrctXJ78btY

"Dead End Street"

There's a crack up in the ceiling,
And the kitchen sink is leaking.
Out of work and got no money,
A Sunday joint of bread and honey.

What are we living for?
Two-roomed apartment on the second floor.
No money coming in,
The rent collector's knocking, trying to get in.

We are strictly second class,
We don't understand,
(Dead end!)
Why we should be on dead end street.
(Dead end!)
People are living on dead end street.
(Dead end!)
Gonna die on dead end street.

Dead end street (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)

On a cold and frosty morning,
Wipe my eyes and stop me yawning.
And my feet are nearly frozen,
Boil the tea and put some toast on.

What are we living for?
Two-roomed apartment on the second floor.
No chance to emigrate,
I'm deep in debt and now it's much too late.

We both want to work so hard,
We can't get the chance,
(Dead end!)
People live on dead end street.
(Dead end!)
People are dying on dead end street.
(Dead end!)
Gonna die on dead end street.

Dead end street (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)

(Dead end!)
People live on dead end street.
(Dead end!)
People are dying on dead end street.
(Dead end!)
Gonna die on dead end street.

Dead end street (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)
Head to my feet (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)
How's it feel? (yeah)
How's it feel? (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)
Dead end street (yeah)



Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 at 8:23:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 9 fans, 7 articles, 18 quicklinks, 856 comments, 24 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to David Watts:   New Content

I just modified it so the link is there. I also included the lyrics. But that was after I made the above comment so they are in both the article and the comment. Not sure why I felt the need to explain...

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 at 8:39:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 