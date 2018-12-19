People We'll Always Remember and those We Can't Wait to Forget



And a Child Shall Lead Them

While I love the Fantasticks of Robert Frost, after witnessing crowds fighting to get to a wall to capture Holy Water in Madonna shaped, plastic bottles, at The Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, I believe walls bring out the worst in people.

Understandably, during seasonal, making room at the inn, when we temporarily revitalize, it's more blessed to give than receive -- let's remember, Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act are the same thing -- as Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood and Climate Change Paris Pact, painfully hang like fingernails sliding down a blackboard -- aided and abetted by national governments too reluctant to fight the good fight, and international corporations too fearful of diminished revenue to invest in good, in its eternal struggle with the root of all evil.

Perhaps we need more than three wise men to save us from forgetting global issues that make Americans global citizens, whether for humankind, stewardship of all life on earth or preferring Santa deliver neither.

As descendants of our immigrant heritage stream America's airports, shores and borders, still believing our Land of the Free, Home of the Brave, Give me your Tired your Poor self-promoting press -- We the People, are slipping further away from Aretha & Benjamin Franklin and our unifying Old Testament and, of, by and for the people, Abrahams.

Memorable greatness breeds the courage to accept responsibility for pain we've allowed to be inflicted upon us: Dallas 1963, Kent State 1970 -- such memories save us from being cloned in a reality show rising again like a, 1939 Poland invasion, 1941 day of infamy and 1945 mass human annihilation retaliation.

We didn't know, is no longer excusable when building a house on Saudi sand and ignoring lessons of Berlin and China walls. America's liability to regift wisdom to the unreasonable walled-in at the insensitive altar of isolationism -- is past due.

For all our talk of greatness, where's peace of mind, in believing the mightiest military on earth will protect the homeland from

Climate Change and Global Warming invading our weather patterns

Water shortages caused by corporations fracking the Middle Class

Trade bans diminishing viability of family farms

Increasing automobile and food recalls

Chemical companies infecting us with cancer from Trade Secrets

Free Will is best nourished in a free society flourishing on full disclosure, and the transparency of complete information -- not secrets causing self-induced addictions to obesity, drugs and dishonest family foundations bankrupting American dignity.

Remembering every season bears gifts of commercial lies and product liars, shouldn't we return to sender Russian hacks, wrapped in the commonsense to not place our faith in FB, Twitter or Instagram posts?

Celebrating holidays by bridging the gap between who we claim to be and what we've settled on becoming, gives the gift of exposing:

