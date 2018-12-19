 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

People We'll Always Remember and those We Can't Wait to Forget

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/19/18

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)


And a Child Shall Lead Them
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
We're always making memories, whether numbering refugee children seeking asylum before interning them in camps or, sharing in our annual effort to be the person our children, dogs and cats believe we are -- despite our shoving others out of the way for, the art of the deal.

While I love the Fantasticks of Robert Frost, after witnessing crowds fighting to get to a wall to capture Holy Water in Madonna shaped, plastic bottles, at The Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, I believe walls bring out the worst in people.

Understandably, during seasonal, making room at the inn, when we temporarily revitalize, it's more blessed to give than receive -- let's remember, Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act are the same thing -- as Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood and Climate Change Paris Pact, painfully hang like fingernails sliding down a blackboard -- aided and abetted by national governments too reluctant to fight the good fight, and international corporations too fearful of diminished revenue to invest in good, in its eternal struggle with the root of all evil.

Perhaps we need more than three wise men to save us from forgetting global issues that make Americans global citizens, whether for humankind, stewardship of all life on earth or preferring Santa deliver neither.

- Advertisement -

As descendants of our immigrant heritage stream America's airports, shores and borders, still believing our Land of the Free, Home of the Brave, Give me your Tired your Poor self-promoting press -- We the People, are slipping further away from Aretha & Benjamin Franklin and our unifying Old Testament and, of, by and for the people, Abrahams.

Memorable greatness breeds the courage to accept responsibility for pain we've allowed to be inflicted upon us: Dallas 1963, Kent State 1970 -- such memories save us from being cloned in a reality show rising again like a, 1939 Poland invasion, 1941 day of infamy and 1945 mass human annihilation retaliation.

We didn't know, is no longer excusable when building a house on Saudi sand and ignoring lessons of Berlin and China walls. America's liability to regift wisdom to the unreasonable walled-in at the insensitive altar of isolationism -- is past due.

- Advertisement -

For all our talk of greatness, where's peace of mind, in believing the mightiest military on earth will protect the homeland from

Climate Change and Global Warming invading our weather patterns

Water shortages caused by corporations fracking the Middle Class

Trade bans diminishing viability of family farms

Increasing automobile and food recalls

Chemical companies infecting us with cancer from Trade Secrets

- Advertisement -

Free Will is best nourished in a free society flourishing on full disclosure, and the transparency of complete information -- not secrets causing self-induced addictions to obesity, drugs and dishonest family foundations bankrupting American dignity.

Remembering every season bears gifts of commercial lies and product liars, shouldn't we return to sender Russian hacks, wrapped in the commonsense to not place our faith in FB, Twitter or Instagram posts?

Celebrating holidays by bridging the gap between who we claim to be and what we've settled on becoming, gives the gift of exposing:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 

Marcello Rollando Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 211 articles, 374 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

America's tremendous promise potential now falls on deaf domestic ears. Yet, refugees come, asking, seeking and knocking -- still believing, The American Dream is the dream worth living and dying for.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:03:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 