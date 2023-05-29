This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



Penny From Heaven

The headlines read: Marine Charged in Chokehold Death.

Two weeks ago, a 24 year old little pasty-faced punk named Daniel Penny was charged with choking a young Black Man in the United States to death named Jordan Neely on a New York subway. Penny's arrest came two weeks after he murdered the young man on May 1, 2023; Penny is being touted as a "hero." A mere 18 months ago, I authored a column entitled "Kyle Rittenhouse: The Makings of a Patriot and American Hero." Kyle Rittenhouse was an 18 year old pasty-faced punk who left the state he resided in and went to a neighboring state during a so-called Black Lives Matter protest and killed a couple of people.

Mr. Rittenhouse, boldly and confidently testified about how he arrived from another state to "protect the gas station and the Car Source" complete with AR-15, body armor and a medical-kit to "put out fires", "provide medical aid" and, in fact, was a certified EMT "working with the police." He had no training as an EMT, no official affiliation with police and possessed the firearm illegally. Kyle is a paragon of American virtue cast from the die of the likes of John Wayne, Wild Bill Elliot, David Duke, Ted Nugent, Donald Trump, and a million other European-American males that think that a gun makes up for the deep-seated feelings of inferiority they have due to certain physical and anatomical inequities. He was touted as a hero, a patriot and, in all fairness, he is a hero and a patriot given the societal algorithm assigned to being such. Deja vu all over again.

Once Dead, Thrice Killed

After over four centuries of subjugation of the Black Person in the United States and around the world, the European has perfected a devious and sinisterly clever psycho-social matrix. This model comprises exceptionalism along with exclusion, deception, aggression, oppression, suppression, sadism, terrorism, racism, murderism, colonialism, Anti-Blackism, and most importantly, denialism. The ubiquitous word salad mantra of the matrix: "It has nothing to do with race", a proclamation almost exclusively directed at the Black Person in the United States and the European will make the statement almost reflexively; many times halfheartedly believing it themselves.

When the American Hero, whether vigilante or badged two-legged sus domesticus, extinguishes the life of a Black Person in the United States, it is the first of three deaths the unfortunate victim will sustain. The second death in this trinity is the character of the victim. Voltaire once said, "Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities." The victim, Jordan Neely in the instant case, subsequent to his physical assassination was then subject to assassination of his character.

He was "homeless," he had "an arrest record," he was "threatening," they even went so far as blaspheming his dead mother. At the same time the inbred that murdered him is hailed "a Marine," a "veteran," "a squad-leader who wanted to serve his country after 9/11" and, thusly, a hero. God only knows what vile and foul deeds this waste of organic matter may have been a party to, but I am aware of at least one. The third, final and most important assassination is the collective morale of Black People in the United States as a group with the message being: Nigga, your life is not worth a penny, we can kill you with impunity and pay no price. Subsequent to the murder of Breonna Taylor, I wrote a searing article on this process as a contributing columnist for Black Agenda Report. Click Here

Pennies From Heaven

Since his arrest and charging two weeks ago, American Hero Daniel Penny's defense fund has raised almost three million dollars for his defense; all of which have been donations. His attorneys have issued a public statement pertinent to the murder of Jordan Neely stating that the "case has nothing to do with race".

American Hero Kyle Rittenhouse, certified trailer trash from a dysfunctional family, was held on a two-million dollar cash bond. Not only did he raise the two-million dollars, from donations around the United States, he also, like Penny, raised an additional two-million dollars for his defense. Kyle Rittenhouse is now a wealthy man, no longer relegated to ramen noodles three times a day. In fact, I suspect that American Hero and white-wing darling Rittenhouse will someday become a political figure. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Kyle the Wild Child stated that his case "had nothing to do with race" and that he, in fact "supports Black Lives Matter."

I truly resent it when European-Americans piss on us and tell us it is raining, for urine looks, and smells, different.

American Hero George Zimmerman, the intellectually challenged pie-faced child murderer of Trayvon Martin 11 years ago, raised almost a million dollars for his defense. The all female jury that acquitted Zimmerman made public statements that they found "the case had nothing to do with race." Most horrific is the fact that Zimmerman, the child murderer, sold the gun he killed the child with for hundreds of thousands of dollars and thousands of people bid on it. Eight years after the human excrement that dons the persona of George Zimmerman was acquitted of murdering the child, he sued the child's parents for 100 million dollars.

One of the things that, as Black People in the United States, we unconsciously do as by rote is "flip the script." We try to imagine Leroy Johnson stalking a 17 year-old white boy happily on his way home after buying Skittles candy at the local convenience store and gunning him down in broad daylight. We try to imagine Leroy getting away with murdering the child; and we try to imagine Leroy getting rich from selling the gun he murdered the little white boy with.

We try to imagine 18 year-old young brother Shaquille Williams with a sling-ready, fully loaded, AR-15 strolling down the streets at night during a civil uprising passing armadas of police in armored personnel carriers waving at him and offering him water and snacks after he has just killed a couple of people. We try to imagine Shaquille being acquitted of the murders. We try to imagine Shaquille receiving donations from around the country of almost three million dollars for his defense. Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted because he put on the best defense money can buy.

