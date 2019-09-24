Pelosi; will her questionable leadership snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory?



Speaker Pelosi

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the supposed leader of the House, and in particular Democrats, is allowing her party to lapse into a state of discord, almost to the point that the various Committee chairmen and its members are more and more confused about what they should do relative to initiating a Trump impeachment.

Most of the time Pelosi is no longer in the spotlight but, once in a while she surfaces from somewhere in the bowels of the US House and makes some kind of statement, indicating that she is not at all in favor of impeachment.

At the same time, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler is all over TV news channels declaring that his committee has now opened a formal impeachment inquiry that will be able to dig far deeper into Trump's numerous actions that constitute obstruction of justice.

What seems to be troubling Pelosi is that polls show that only about 40% of Americans favor impeaching Trump and that, far too many Democrats in the House, are not for it. That's certainly a problem that is of concern to her but why in the world can't she just keep quiet and stop creating this controversy within her own party?

It's a bit difficult to determine whether Trump or Pelosi is currently throwing the most roadblocks in front of the Judiciary Committee. Maybe we should ask this question. Has she somehow become compromised by the Trump administration? Maybe someone found a skeleton in her closet that no one previously had discovered? That can't be ruled out.

She doesn't have to come out and make strong statements about the need to impeach Trump and go against public opinion. All she has to do is to let Nadler and his committee do their work in gathering more and more evidence to see if there is a very strong, airtight case for initiating impeachment.

Right now the best thing she can do for her party and her country is to just show some real leadership for a change. She is making herself and her party look like they haven't a clue about what they are doing.

Nadler and his committee need to keep gathering damning evidence that is out there somewhere and also expedite the process. Then, after the investigation comes to its end, they can determine if there is enough solid, irrefutable evidence to initiate impeachment.

If there is more than enough then go ahead and do it, no matter if it is felt that most, or all Republicans, will vote no. And, if there simply is not enough, then end the process. But even if impeachment won't be advanced there will be a plethora of evidence of actions by Trump that show him committing high crimes. And that will be the beginning of the end of his presidency.

One thing that may completely make impeachment mandatory is the just recent astounding news about the whistleblower in the National Intelligence Agency whose complaint indicates Trump committed an abuse of power. In a phone conversation with the president of Ukraine on July 25, he asked him some 8 times to investigate Joe Biden and his son for illegal dealings.

The statute that covers complaints of this kind states that it "shall be" submitted to the Congress. But, once again, Trump has blocked the process. Yesterday Pelosi came out and stated that "If the Administration persists in blocking this whistleblower from disclosing to Congress a serious possible breach of constitutional duties by the President, they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation."

What? That's nothing but a generalized statement that means little and doesn't stress the need to take specific measures to deal with this very urgent situation. Why didn't she show some real passion and anger and say something like, "Enough is enough and this has gone way too far., I'm going to immediately meet with the committee heads and determine as quickly as we can how to deal with this abuse of power by Trump."

Where is her sense of urgency, where is the passion needed to lead these critically important efforts to get things done? When Nadler was taking forever to get his committee moving on their investigation she should have been prodding him but did little to nothing. The same is true for getting Trump's tax returns. When efforts to do this were blocked by Treasury Secretary Mnuchin where was she? Why didn't she demand an immediate court case to challenge his unlawful action?

And when Trump was running wild, blocking one subpoena after the other to stall the investigations, why wasn't she yelling and screaming and taking strong action to end his acts of obstruction? Incomprehensible!

How many times is Trump going to run all over the Democrats, making complete fools of them, before they and Pelosi strike back with a vengeance? They should all be working together day and night (they just returned from a 5-WEEK vacation) digging deeper and deeper for incriminating evidence to take this guy down and out of office.

