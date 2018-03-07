Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

"Pelosi Donates Gavel, Pantsuit to American History Museum"

By       Message Marta Steele       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 3/7/18

Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

From flickr.com: Nancy Pelosi {MID-260521}
Nancy Pelosi
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

CNN reports this morning, complete with a video, that former House Speaker and present U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi has donated the pantsuit she wore at her historical swearing in as first woman Speaker of the House, to the museum most of us think of as simply "the Smithsonian," the one that has Julia Childs's actual kitchen on permanent and prominent display. She knew her place. The Museum of American History that is actually one of many Smithsonian museums in Washington, DC.

Now Speaker Pelosi has added her historical pantsuit to the illustrious collection. How we've progressed. Now us girls are cross-dressing to take our place in the men's world. Actually pantsuits for women have been popular work and even more formal attire since the seventies at least, no longer the broach-at-the-bodice baggy mid-knee length dresses "old maids" wore, giving it all up to work at women's jobs, with notable exceptions, earlier in time. No Donna Reid's life, not even Honey Nelson's, which was sort of a brave rebellion as well as a farce.

Why couldn't Pelosi have worn a skirt, dammit? Pantsuits became HRC's trademark earlier and set the standard, much as Joan Baez popularized those expensive "ethnic" Indian bedspread cloth dresses back in the sixties, and sandals. But such garb screamed hippie, not workplace attire.

On Capitol Hill I've noticed that women government employees are partial to what I'd call cocktail dresses--sleeveless shifts with the bare arms Mrs. Obama was so fond of.

- Advertisement -

But, to the point, Pelosi's donated pantsuit will historicize how little progress women's executive positioning has made nearly sixty years after the Women's Movement first inspired us to pursue careers we love--to achieve what Betty Friedan dubbed "self-actualization." The pantsuit would be a fitting transitional outfit to unsex us. It might not be more comfortable. As a matter of fact, I heard from a man years ago that anatomically skirts were more comfortable for men to wear, and ditto pants for women.

Do pantsuits function in workplaces still male-dominated to unsex us to this day? As a mild form of the dress some Muslim women wear to efface their sexuality?

What's the answer? "Come you forces that tend on mortal spirits--unsex us [all] here [the workplace]"? to update Lady Macbeth's immortal words uttered as she prepares to murder Duncan.

- Advertisement -

Men and women in the workplace, all consenting adults. Would the requirement that all women adopt pantsuits as a work uniform limit the amount of hanky-panky that inevitably transpires, detracting from work efficiency?

I doubt it, but I still wish that Pelosi had donated a skirt suit instead--a suit in lieu of a dress probably most suitable for the occasion. Suits project gravitas. Pantsuits project masculinity. Cocktail dresses project.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Marta Steele is an author/editor/blogger who has been writing for Opednews.com since 2006. She is also author of the 2012 book "Grassroots, Geeks, Pros, and Pols: The Election Integrity Movement's Nonstop Battle to Win Back the People's Vote, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Heads Up! Bernie to Be Interviewed on MSNBC 9 pm Tonight with "Exciting" News

Review: Andrew Kreig, "Presidential Puppetry: Obama, Romney, and Their Masters"

Ohio Heroes On Path To Deposing Rove

Smart Security or Dumb Dollar$?

There Is Life on Mars, Not Just Water

Shall the Truth Set Us Free? (with a surprise afterword by Greg Palast)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Mrs. Fuxit

Become a Fan
Author 508454

(Member since Mar 18, 2017), 1 quicklinks, 147 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Pantsuits project masculinity penis envy

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 6:55:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Marta Steele

Become a Fan
Author 8481
Senior Editor

(Member since Nov 1, 2007), 12 fans, 279 articles, 51 quicklinks, 535 comments, 43 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Mrs. Fuxit:   New Content

Hi, Mrs., and thanks for your comment!


I own pantsuits and don't want a penis. Did you read about the guy in London a few weeks ago who was trying to jump a fence into the subway to avoid paying a fare and got his thing caught on the top of one of the bars? He screamed in agony until the police got there to detach him about 2 minutes later.

We women may envy and deplore male domination of the world but don't need a penis to try to make things better. (-:

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 7:14:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 