Peace be still - A sonnet

Whilst trying to forge ahead with our individual personal lives, as indeed we must, we are often weighted down with past baggage, hindered by present constrictions, and fearful of future outcomes. In fact, the business of life and living, sometimes feels like a very steep climb, to non-mountaineers. In other cases, the shoreline may appear close, only to disappear like a mirage, the nearer we get to it.

Our travails are varied. However, the common denominator is that they are problems in search of solutions. In a way, we are all climbing the same mountain, and are in the same "needy" boat.

Add to the conflicts and complexities, of one's personal earthly sojourn and saga, are the events of the outside world. Today, we are facing a once in a century global pandemic, on top of all else that ails humanity. Not the least of which, is fast encroaching authoritarianism in the world's oldest democracy.



Maybe, our present collective crises, are a not-so-subtle prodding, to awaken us to the need to input into our drive and calculations, the fact that there is a bottomless reservoir of peace which we can tap into. These resources are available to us through our spirit beings. Accepting that there is a spirit world, and an after-life, is neither quixotic nor an act of surrender. The realization helps to keep us afloat and cognizant, of the grand scheme, as we navigate the choppy, treacherous waters of human existence.

These thoughts are crystallized in my poem -

