OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/17/20

Peace be still - A sonnet

By Irene Fowler (Page 1 of 3 pages) 22 comments
Hummingbird
Hummingbird
(Image by Pixabay: Nicman)

Whilst trying to forge ahead with our individual personal lives, as indeed we must, we are often weighted down with past baggage, hindered by present constrictions, and fearful of future outcomes. In fact, the business of life and living, sometimes feels like a very steep climb, to non-mountaineers. In other cases, the shoreline may appear close, only to disappear like a mirage, the nearer we get to it.
Our travails are varied. However, the common denominator is that they are problems in search of solutions. In a way, we are all climbing the same mountain, and are in the same "needy" boat.

Add to the conflicts and complexities, of one's personal earthly sojourn and saga, are the events of the outside world. Today, we are facing a once in a century global pandemic, on top of all else that ails humanity. Not the least of which, is fast encroaching authoritarianism in the world's oldest democracy.

Maybe, our present collective crises, are a not-so-subtle prodding, to awaken us to the need to input into our drive and calculations, the fact that there is a bottomless reservoir of peace which we can tap into. These resources are available to us through our spirit beings. Accepting that there is a spirit world, and an after-life, is neither quixotic nor an act of surrender. The realization helps to keep us afloat and cognizant, of the grand scheme, as we navigate the choppy, treacherous waters of human existence.

These thoughts are crystallized in my poem -

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Blair Gelbond

"as we navigate the choppy, treacherous waters of human existence."

I am reminded of Ernest Kurtz's pamphlet on guilt and shame. Shame, he states, can lead to gaining wisdom concerning the meaning of human existence.

"... despite the depth of self in shame's feeling "bad", the sense of shame itself is a good thing - something to be cherished and valued...think about the opposites of both guilt and shame.

'Guiltless' is clearly a term of praise: to be guiltless ...is to be innocent, blameless. 'Shameless'...is an epithet of condemnation...To be shameless...is to be without decency.

"Shame, then, despite its negative side that points up failure and falling short, also entails something positive: insight into the reality of the human condition...to be human is to be caught in a contradictory tension between the pull to the unlimited, the more than human, and the drag of the merely limited, the less than human."

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 at 7:08:54 PM

Blair Gelbond

Irene,

A focus on malignant narcissism can add some depth and balance to your charming, precise images and thoughts.

As if life wasn't challenging enough, we occasionally are faced with people whose minds are twisted almost beyond recognition. To say they attempt to obstruct peace is a gross understatement. When they have political power of any kind, we have a real problem.

Erich Fromm defined malignant narcissism in 1964. The people who demonstrate it dehumanize others in every scenario they are in. Their lack of empathy and Machiavellianism creates suffering. Fromm called this the fifth essence of evil.

According to researcher, Dr. Goldner-Vukov's work, the term refers to a personality disorder with devastating social consequences; it is a blend of the most pronounced narcissism and antisocial behavior common in psychopathy.

Those with this personality type have completely assumed their role of superiority and magnificence. The more they maintain this image of greatness, the further they move away from reality.

This syndrome can be detected by the following traits: a huge feeling of grandiosity and often a public image of goodness; lack of empathy; constant self-justification and lack of remorse; disdain for other people's rights; and a tendency for deception, self-deception and destructive behavior.

According to American psychoanalyst Otto Kernberg, such people don't hesitate to make use of cruelty, contempt, rough criticism, manipulation, and humiliation, and they often enjoy the cruelty they attempt to inflict.

What they deny, of course, is that they were abused in a truly terrible way. How they treat others is a precise reflection of how they were treated, and feel about themselves. These are intolerable feelings, so they need to externalize them onto others.

By now, you may have noticed a clear correspondence with the behavior of Donald Trump or others in your life.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 3:45:33 AM

Irene Fowler

Reply to Blair Gelbond:

These megalomaniac types who connive, finangle, steal, and cheat their way into ultimate power, inflict so much trauma on humanity. They leave devastation and destruction in their wake. This of course robs us of a measure of peace, calm and safety, to which we are more than entitled. In an ideal world, our leaders are supposed to reflect the best of us, many instead are tormented , soulless entities, who visit their brand of peril, turmoil and evil on us, from which there is no physical avenue to escape. That is why we have to cultivate a spiritual life, inorder to obtain peace and freedom, for our earth- bound souls.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 11:28:16 AM

Robert Gormley

Reply to Blair Gelbond:

I would agree with everything you say Blair...., but I don't think malignant narcissists

are necessarily generated by other people. Even though I think Trump's upbringing had a

lot to do with his narcissism. Some people are just plain evil inside, they don't need other

people to nurture it.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 12:11:56 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Robert Gormley:

Robert,

You bring up some interesting points. I think the issue is complex.

As Alice Miller's studies of tyrants has shown, abuse can almost always be found in the person's childhood. There is some data re- genetic aspects re- vulnerabilities in such people. (But have you ever seen an "evil baby?") There is also the issue of reincarnation - where the tendencies of one life just left behind, manifest in a subsequent life. There are also indications that Jesus taught that reincarnation is a reality, and that these teachings were deleted in possibly three Ecumenical Councils.

Beyond this, we can speak of "unholy darkness" which has a specific focus on the soul as an antipode to the soul-will; its qualities include heartlessness, cruelty, scorn, enmity, and an energy that seeks to destroy love, beauty and even life itself. We all have a capacity for this kind of darkness; however, one of its attributes is to make us think that we do not, but someone else does, where it is the other who is seen as an enemy. When we discover this capacity within ourselves and take responsibility for it - no longer projecting it - the best strategy is to work to contain and atrophy it.

Obviously, the best strategies in dealing with others who manifest "unholy darkness" are 1) distance - as they seek to draw us "over the line" (as per Star Wars) - or 2) at times working to expose it for what it is. Praying for those caught in this self-imposed stranglehold is always a skillful thing to do.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 5:56:21 PM

Robert Gormley

Reply to Blair Gelbond:

Always wondered about re-incarnation. Like when you meet someone and you feel

like you've known them all your life. Just wish it wasn't such a big mystery.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 9:11:56 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Robert Gormley:

Hi Robert,

To my understanding, the Buddha made the issue as clear as possible. The simple version is that whatever words, actions, emotions and thoughts we have nurtured in one life, exist in a subtle form and follow "us" when we drop this body and are born into a subsequent one.

Esoteric Christianity and Judaism endorse this as an ongoing process. Achieving complete oneness with "God" (or whatever word one uses to refer to the Infinite, Eternal Consciousness) means that there is no more karma to work out, and no need to return. However, in Buddhism there is the type of being known as a bodhisattva, who chooses to come back to this (or another) plane of being out of their compassion and urge to relieve suffering.

Once again, you raise an interesting issue.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 11:18:02 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Robert Gormley:

Robert,

I just want to add a few images. Thich Naht Hanh likens karma to planting seeds. If we plant apple seeds - conditions being right - we can expect an apple tree. Orange seeds...

The idea is that all intentions and actions have consequences (just as in this world), and that this does not stop with the end of one lifetime. (Good news is we have plenty of time to get it right). Karma is not seen as punishment, but rather as a vehicle for learning and growth.

In Buddhism and some other wisdom traditions, we exist on multiple levels. This physical plane is the most gross, while others are more subtle. Life is seen as a vast tapestry with heaven and hell realms (between physical incarnations) being subtle but temporary - "experiences" - in which some of our consequences play out.

"Eternal life" is a concept with many levels.

Beyond this, there are intriguing passages in the Bible indicating that Jesus and his disciples (and the Essene sect in which he was raised) endorsed reincarnation. There is also some strong suggestive evidence that these ideas where struck from his teachings in the Councils during the centuries following his disappearance.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 1:27:00 AM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Robert Gormley:

Robert,

You bring up some interesting points.

As Alice Miller's studies of tyrants has shown, abuse can almost always be found in the person's childhood. There is some data re- genetic aspects re- vulnerabilities in such people. (But have you ever seen an "evil baby?") There is also the issue of reincarnation - where the tendencies of one life just left behind, manifest in a subsequent life. There are also indications that Jesus taught that reincarnation is a reality, and that these teachings were deleted in possibly three Ecumenical Councils.

Beyond this, we can speak of "unholy darkness" which has a specific focus on the soul as an antipode to the soul-will; its qualities include heartlessness, cruelty, scorn, enmity, and an energy that seeks to destroy love, beauty and even life itself. We all have a capacity for this kind of darkness; however, one of its attributes is to make us think that we do not, but someone else does, where it is the other who is seen as an enemy. When we discover this capacity within ourselves and take responsibility for it - no longer projecting it - the best strategy is to work to contain and atrophy it.

Obviously, the best strategies in dealing with others who manifest "unholy darkness" are 1) distance - as they seek to draw us "over the line" (as per Star Wars) - or at times working to expose it for what it is. Praying for those caught in this self-imposed stranglehold is always a skillful thing to do.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 7:01:28 PM

Steve Schneider

Reflection, with Lily-rose-jasmine, scented air and hummingbirds, make climbing the mountain a bit easier for me.

So do playing with dogs and cats, and caring for the plants on my patio. Hope this doesn't sound too pedestrian.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 2:23:26 PM

Irene Fowler

Reply to Steve Schneider:

Love it ! It shows you have an abundance of love to share. Love is the coin of the spiritual realm. Just as we are experiencing increasing droughts and desertification in the natural world, so to, are we witnessing the widespread, rapid erosion of agape and phileo love in the human species.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 2:48:51 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Irene Fowler:

Irene,

Your poem and reflections evoke the subject of "love." Will we learn that love is an absolute necessity, not a luxury? It is love (and its brother/sister, wisdom/honesty) ---- not profit, or being right, or strong, or in control ---- that can save us.

Love demands that each of two persons (and this can be extended outward) at least be on the way to being a true, 'thinking-and-feeling-for-themselves' individual. The rope stretched between two poles falls when this is not the case. Or when one person attempts to dominate the other; or insists the other is dumb and they are smart; or that they are right and the other is wrong.

This means both standing on one's own and leaning - sharing human weakness, a fault or a fear, as well as a success or victory. It is like turning oneself inside out in the presence of the beloved, so that all that is beautiful can be celebrated and all that is broken can be tended to. Above all, love means diminishing one's narcissism as fully as possible, while valuing oneself without grandiosity.


Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 6:47:29 PM

Chuck Nafziger

I love your sonnet, but quibble with the intro. Your statement, "Today, we are facing a once in a century global pandemic," can be easily debunked if one uses science untainted by the powerful Ministry of Truth. It also becomes easy to see that the next phony plandemic for this decade is already in the works.

Turn off your TV and search for real swans and fall colors and wagging puppy dog tails. The once in a century plague becomes a fairly average cold. I grew to understand the process when I watched most Americans get sucked into the "Weapons of Mass Destruction." TV sucks out ones brains and fills the cavity with bullshit. That has happened again. The Plague Death Cult with its anti-social commandments and face burkas is the pathogen in the current bullshit that is sickening us. Humans have been dealing with colds and con men for millenia. It is only our sniveling response to this assault that turns your beautiful dream a daunting mountain. I was a mountain climber. All I see here is a molehill inflated by a great ad agency funded by rapacious con men and women.


Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 5:50:37 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:

Chuck,

Thanks for taking a devil's advocate role. You may want to see:

The Covid "Pandemic": Destroying People's Lives. Engineered Economic Depression. Global "Coup d'Etat"? click here

On the other hand, the recent OEN article on our Bio-warfare in Korea suggests that - "If we did it once..."

We have all kinds of labs manufacturing viruses and the like. We make weapons to use them.

No need to do an "either/or" thing.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 6:18:15 PM

Chuck Nafziger

Reply to Blair Gelbond:

Good link. We will not win their war by taking their vaccines, no matter what they come up with. Work with your immune system.

I take the opportunity to see Nature every day. Autumn colors, wagging goat tails, the wind singing and dancing with the trees, my hands in the dirt. I am drawn by the real world. Peace is in front of us if we deflate the TV manufactured mountain and quit building our personal CAFOs.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 8:11:24 PM

Irene Fowler

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:

Thank you for liking my poem. I dedicate it to those seeking truth, and sowing seeds of love.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 7:59:15 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Irene Fowler:

"Disturbing the Peace"

Something we need to look into > the media's (et.al.) version of Covid. Is there more than meets the eye?

'It's the destruction of people's lives. It is the destabilization of civil society. And for What?

'The Lies are sustained by a massive media disinformation campaign. 24/7, Incessant and repetitive "Covid alerts" for the last ten months. " It is a process of social engineering.'

___

The Covid "Pandemic": Destroying People's Lives. Engineered Economic Depression. Global "Coup d'Etat"?

click here

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 7:26:51 PM

Irene Fowler

Reply to Blair Gelbond:

Interesting read. Sounds like we are in the birth canal of a New World Order !

Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 10:02:31 AM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Irene Fowler:

Irene,

I agree we are in a birth canal.

The question is whether the fetus will be aborted, stillborn, or viable. No one knows. If controllers with malignant narcissism have their way, we will be birthed into a world with a massively reduced population, a scorched earth ecology and a new feudalism, monitored by extensive AI - including bio-chips: a dark age and a dark birth. If world-servers like you keep working, we may have a wonderful birth and subsequent life for generations ahead.

We must call on Divine Grace for help as human effort alone is, by definition, not enough.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 6:26:24 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Irene Fowler:

Irene,

I want to add a few words of appreciation for your lucid and eloquent narrative and poem.

You have glimpsed what life is like in the heaven realms. (And what we might create on Earth someday).

Perhaps the most significant thing I admire about you is that you are able to embrace both light and darkness without repressing either.

In psychosynthesis terms these are called the superconscious (or "higher unconscious") and the "lower" unconscious. This is a rare gift that we (humanity) dearly need at this time.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 21, 2020 at 2:07:13 AM

Blair Gelbond

As I see it, the period that we will be living through during the next decades will either be a fierce fire that burns away the dross from the gold, - a test of our resilience and capacity to awaken our higher qualities....

Or, it will be a dismal struggle, as we fight among ourselves - or allow politicians to divide us - and destroy the Biosphere. If the latter occurs, we may well enter new Dark Age, complete with a new feudalism and an Earth that has become a wasteland.

It's up to us both to work and to call on Grace to contain and atrophy evil ('live' spelled backwards). And to discover whether we care if our and other species survive and make a quantum leap to a new world.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 7:00:14 PM

Blair Gelbond

Richard Heinberg strikes me as a reliable source. More of our challenging birth story.

(The American Empire certainly looks like its in decline. The question is how much of the world it will take with it on the way down).

Published on

Friday, November 20, 2020

by

Common Dreams

The Real Plan? To Make America Ungovernable

www.commondreams.org/ views/2020/11/20/ real-plan-make-america-ungovernable

"...Remember that we are all just frightened animals trying to survive. Help those in need. Be a good neighbor. Educate, don't disinform. And take care."

(The only problem is that he doesn't mention the soul).

Richard Heinberg is a senior fellow at the Post Carbon Institute and the author of thirteen books, including his most recent:Our Renewable Future.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 8:35:17 PM

