It is the optimism of the young that is infectious, drowning out the cynicism of the old: the smiling faces, their enthusiasm, their energy, their sheer delight in being there. They are the spirit of the Olympics, drawing in the record audiences for the opening ceremonies and for the events.



The Winter Olympics of 2018 opened today in South Korea to a glittering ceremony showcasing the country's technological wizardry, although, culturally and entertainment-wise, remaining in the very large shadow of the fantastic Sochi spectacle in 2014.



A constantly smiling President Moon Jae-in gazed benignly over the extravaganza, pleased that his 'sunshine policy' visibly portrayed in the joint South and North Korea team marching together, had had such an initial success. Rocket Man had been mellowed with charm, eclipsing President Trump and his threats.



President Trump was having his own difficulties ... again. His White House appears to be more like a railroad station than a symbol of stable, responsible government with the constant arrivals and departures. This week two top aides, Rob Porter, the right-hand of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, and speechwriter David Sorensen announced resignations amidst a scandal of wife-beatings, one ex brandishing photographic evidence of a black eye while the two men continued to profess their innocence.





