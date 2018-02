- Advertisement -

PEACE

THE CRY OF THE PEOPLE

BY: T. D. DUFF, TONKA BAY, MINNESOTA

There's a spirit in the heart of the fighter

It's the quest for freedom that they strive

To bring mercy and justice

Peace and honor to our lives

For they see

Oh they see

For they see

Oh they see

There's a love in the heart of a woman

That only the purest of truths can release

It is a truth so very simple

A truth of the love for peace

Love for peace

