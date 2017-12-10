Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Pavan Varma shows his real self on Gandhi, Nehru & Hindutva

(This is a reprint from NewsBred).

Pavan K. Varma, member of JD (U), usually hedges his bets quite nicely but his edit piece in Times of India on Saturday (December 9, 2017) deserves a considered rebuttal.

Basically, Varma praises Jawaharlal Nehru ("Scientific Humanist") and Mahatma Gandhi ("Catholic spirit") for the India that should be; and slams the "deliberate communalization by the "Hindutva" brigade.

Varma pompously terms it a "malevolent design." He writes that such forces "know very little about what Hinduism is." Therefore, "Hinduism needs to be reclaimed"from rampant bigotry."

Since Varma knows so much about "Being Indian", having written a book by this title, he needs be told what Nehru thought of Indians while seeking permission from his father to shift from Cambridge to Oxford in England: "Cambridge is becoming too full of Indians." [i]

As for his praise of Gandhi for the "Catholic spirit", Varma needs be asked if it's the same "Catholic spirit" which makes a Pope condemn the attempts of US-based protestant missions in Latin America but show his double standards by keeping silent on Catholic missions in India?

Is it the same "Catholic Spirit" he has in his mind when he surveys Church buildings standing on the debris of Hindu Temples in South India? [ii] Hasn't Varma read the Niyogi Committee Report on Christian conversions? Isn't he aware that Catholic church by itself could be the biggest owner or real estate in India? On a historical scale, does Varma has any recollection of Church condemning colonialism? Would he deliberate the Holocaust could be the result of centuries of Christian anti-Jewish stance? Does he remember Christianity's oppression of Pagans?

Indeed, European landscape is studded with churches containing false relics of false saints to whom false martyrdom is attributed. [iii]

Now, let's return to Mahatma Gandhi which Varma praises for his "respect for all religions." Does Varma remember that Gandhi had made the last-ditch proposal to Jinnah to accept Muslim/non-Muslim parity in Parliament, making one Muslim equal to three non-Muslims? (As an aside, how could Gandhi who has "respect for all religions" be praised for his "Catholic spirit"? Too bad, Mr Varma for using a communal brush on your hero.)

Varma calls out Hindutva forces for communalization in this country. Doesn't he know that it was Hindutva forces who opposed communal electorates and recruitment quota which Congress had endorsed in pre-Independent India? Doesn't he know that Hindus can never be fundamentalist because this concept belongs to Biblical-Quaranic traditions? And that Hindu scriptures are universally acknowledged repository of plurality?

We all know, as I am sure Varma does, that words such as "secularism" and "Hindu communalism" were made popular by Nehru. But did Nehru, his other hero, ever say a word about Muslim League which was a reincarnation of "communalism?"

Let's now take up Varma's diatribe against the Hindutva forces, which as I infer, is Rashstriya Swamsewak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In RSS' official statements, the notion of a "Hindu state" is totally absent. Every BJP member, on joining the party has to take the solemn pledge of "Sarva Dharma Sambhav." That, "I subscribe to the concept of a secular state and nation not based on religion."

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com which is antidote to boardroom bulletins that (more...)
 

Is it the same "Catholic Spirit" which Pavan Varma has in his mind when he surveys Church buildings standing on the debris of Hindu Temples in South India? Hasn't Varma read the Niyogi Committee Report on Christian conversions? Isn't he aware that Catholic church by itself could be the biggest owner or real estate in India? On a historical scale, does Varma has any recollection of Church condemning colonialism? Would he deliberate the Holocaust could be the result of centuries of Christian anti-Jewish stance? Does he remember Christianity's oppression of Pagans?


Submitted on Sunday, Dec 10, 2017 at 1:41:39 AM

Author 0
