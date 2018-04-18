- Advertisement -

Chronologically a bit outdated (2015), unfortunately for us all, but right on point with two of the most far-seeing scientists I'm aware of. Dr. Erlich wrote The Population Bomb with his wife decades ago, and was promptly attacked by clowns that be, such as William Buckley (who responded with an essay, "The Population Firecracker").

The Erlichs were right, as we now clearly see, in spite of some technological changes, such as "The Green Revolution," which has in turn brought us "the nitrogen bomb." For that matter Thomas Malthus was right, at least on the basic biological concepts. I forget if he used the term "carrying capacity," which one learns about in high school if they're even half awake (a habitat can only carry X amount of species, even under the best of circumstances).

Guy's message appears to be tragically correct, and I only wonder what would happen if all the countries of the world, particularly Russia, China, and the U.S., got seriously aligned with the astoundingly simple concept that we are one species on one planet with the same fate. We have everything that truly matters in common, except the political will, whose failure is all too clearly our own. Our vision of the future doesn't seem to get past Niki Haley's nose, let alone toward making the world a better place for humans everywhere.

I encourage any thinking adult to seriously ponder this and other of Guy and Paul's works. I am at the stage of being glad I'm 70, feeling utter despair for future generations, and reckoning with applying whatever remains of my life to constructive purposes.