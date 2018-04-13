- Advertisement -

PCR needs little introduction from me, given that so many of his columns appear here, though he does more on his website, click here

This current interview came by YouTube feed to my cell phone, and it is the best summation I've come across regarding our current sitting on the edge of WW3, and pushing for it. PCR describes possible outcomes as he sees them.

I do sincerely hope that Vladimir Putin gets to hear it and think accordingly. Given the brains, foresight, and awareness of VP, I think there's a good chance he may come to this on his own. But if any reader here has a way to shoot it to him, I highly encourage them to do so.

(Article changed on April 13, 2018 at 16:31)