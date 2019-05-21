Paul Beckwith on Recent and Happening Tornadoes in Midwest

- Advertisement -



Massive Tornado Outbreak Wreaks Havoc on US MidWest: 1 of 2 Numerous intense supercell size storm systems are spawning large numbers of tornados, massive hailstones, and torrential downpours as I filmed this video ...

Wondering about the breadbasket of the U.S. being wiped out by tornadoes and flooding? Me too. Here is some info about it, from Paul Beckwith, called by many the world's leading climatologist. This is Part 1, but Part 2 can be easily found. If you live in tornado alley, this is likely of special interest, though I am also regularly on the lookout for tornado formations out our second floor window, here just east of the SLC Airport. Saw one cloud forming the other day, with winds on the ground to accompany it. Maybe Salt Lakers will be visiting Oz before long, like Dorothy did...