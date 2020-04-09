 
 
Passover in the Time of COVID

Thus far, the plague has passed over us. Are we to be grateful for our lives? Or mournful for the lives of others that have been lost? Are we to be fearful for our future, or confident in God's ongoing grace?

To me, the message of this holiday has never been about who was spared God's wrath; but it has had everything to do with the difficult choice of liberation. For 3,332 years and more, it has been easier to choose what is tolerable and conventional and familiar than to make a lonely, desperate dash for freedom.

For most Americans, Jews and Gentiles, this last month has been both a significant curtailment of our accustomed freedom and also the loneliest period in memory. It is a time of unreality, when it is tempting to fall back on the voices that come from our screens to anchor us. Even more than in ordinary times, it is easier to trust what we are told than to gather together and create a reality that feels right to us.

I suggest that we ask, in what does our freedom consist? I mean not that we might query ourselves, but talk to one another, face-to-face if we dare.

Crossing the Red Sea
Crossing the Red Sea
Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
"Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." -- Ben Franklin

