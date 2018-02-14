Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Pass Legislation to Investigate EVERY Outgoing President

From flickr.com: American Presidents {MID-248371}
American Presidents
(Image by Obama White House)   Permission   Details   DMCA
No matter how good you think a president is, he should be investigated by an independent prosecutor when he leaves office. Every president should go through his entire term in office knowing his decisions will be scrutinized to determine whether he broke any laws.

No incoming president should be able to decide that his predecessor does not rate investigation. It should be mandatory and not something the president gets to decide. No declarations about looking forward, not back. EVERY president should make every decision knowing that, as the most powerful person in the world, he will be held accountable for every decision.

Once the president leaves office he will NOT be able to claim presidential privilege to protect his aides and appointees from testifying.

This is simple on its face, but not so simple in the details. For example, who will lead the investigation? Who will appoint who leads the investigation? What powers will the investigation have. The powers should be significant. An impotent investigation will be meaningless.

In the big picture, this should be a bi-partisan choice. In the near term, to get it passed, there may have to be a concession that the policy starts with the president after Trump. I hate that possibility, but it may be the only way to get the legislation passed. Hopefully there will be enough of a backlash against Trump so the president who replaces Trump will order a comparable investigation, and the congress that is elected will support that decision.

Who knows. Maybe that will set a precedent that is used to set similar policies for all very powerful people in government, including top generals and leaders in the house and senate and presidential appointees. This could play well with Libertarians who don't like big government. But it should play well with all who believe that there should be checks and balances.

This is legislation that should happen now. It would go into effect in 2025, or, 2029, if Trump is defeated in 2020 (if he makes it that far.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 19 fans, 15 articles, 3240 quicklinks, 5572 comments, 1 diaries


I read today, in some editorial that WE the VOTERS, have to tell those we elect, that their PROMISES are what put them in that office, and if we the people SEE THEM, turn around and spit on us in contempt! When a scammer lies, we expose the lies!


PROMISE THEM anything! Tell the people you will deliver what it is they want!

Then-- behind a screen of diversions, screw them!


We need to hold the president and all our elected people to this rule.. if you lie, we are going to call you out, when the PROMISE which GOT YOU elected turns out to be a scam, then CLEAN OUT YOUR OFFICE, because you need another job!


Bambloozled. Here at OPED I used that word in my essay "Bamboozle Them!" to describe how easy it is to LIE, in order to discredit the knowledge and opinions of genuine professional educators.

Bamboozling is Trumps manner, his way of doing business. It makes me wonder,WHY some people seem blind to what he is doing. He uses sly ploys to confuse all of us about the real truth, as he dismantles the justice department and intelligence services that are investigating him --the ONLY agency that has the AUTHENTIC FACTS on just what he has done --things that YOU AND I , could not do without consequences UNDER THE LAW.


When he is gone from office-- when all the sycophants in elected office are voted OUT, they need to be investigated, so their machinations can be known, and they can never run again with a clean slate!


Trump WILL BE GONE (EXCEPT in history books which will show his hand in the destruction of the American idea, as well as dedication to th Constitution and the laws.)


Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 at 4:36:25 PM

