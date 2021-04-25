 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Partisanship and Trade Unions

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 1890
Message Paul Cohen

1959 cover boy: King of the road, Jimmy Hoffa
1959 cover boy: King of the road, Jimmy Hoffa
(Image by Ninian Reid from flickr)   Details   DMCA

In the highly polarized political environment we suffer under, we are accustomed to expecting some conflicting knee-jerk reactions on many topics. We expect conservatives to think of government as bad just as we expect progressives and liberals to think of government as good. That dichotomy is replicated regarding many topics and in particular regarding trade unions. We simply expect conservatives to think of trade unions as bad just as we expect progressives and liberals to think of trade unions as good. There are arguments for both positions of course; conservatives will point to Jimmy Hoffa and his connections with organized crime while progressives will point to the remarkably better economic conditions whenever and wherever labor unions are strong.

But sometimes these simple nostrums come face to face with what is their transparent over-generalization of what seems a simplistic formulation. We see this when conservatives look to government to bail out their favorite failed business or perhaps when liberals are confronted with criminal activities in a union. What is remarkable at this particular moment, however, is how conservatives and liberals both face a this sort of conflict at the same moment regarding the same hot topic in the news; both sides act out of character and the media ignores it. Our media is now very focused on how the role of police in America needs to be updated. However the role of police unions seems to be ignored.

Conservatives have long been openly critical of labor unions; seemingly all trade unions. That was even before Reagan attacked and destroyed the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization (PATCO) and it continues to this day with efforts to weaken and destroy the American Postal Workers Union and other public workers' unions. But for some reason, noticeably absent are attacks on police unions. Given their strong and steady antipathy toward unions this just seems a bit odd.

On the other hand, progressives have remained consistent with their general rule about trade unions being good, apparently even police unions. But surely police unions have been a major force in erecting the so-called blue wall of silence and in the establishment of kid-glove treatment of police who are implicated in the use of excessive force. If it were not for concerns about weakening the trade union movement, one might well expect progressives to be forcing more attention of the long-standing abuses on accountability that have to a large extent been instigated by police unions. Given the propensity of progressives to analyze root causes, it seems odd that this feature of police behavior has remained largely ignored.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Paul Cohen Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A concerned citizen and former mathematician/engineer now retired and living in rural Maine.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Who Pays Taxes?

What Could be Wrong with Ranked-Choice Voting?

Liberate Yourself from the Mainstream Media

What Might be the Best Voting System?

Conservatives Without Conscience

Rethinking Which Voting System is Best

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 