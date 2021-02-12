Read slowly to Klaus Schulze's "Kontinuum" played at low volume:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkXeOMSwdZQ&t=6s Start at minute 25.00.





I was tired and edgy

Refused to pay taxes

How did you get here?





Seated on the couch

Crucible of the earth

Dropped his basket





Known for radical action

He alone remembered

Each sweep of the comb





Nobody slept much

Rip the labels off

On the part of many people





All three of them

Depths of the pool

Found themselves plunging





Make the body shake

On the distant horizon

Came away saying





These were fighters

Spirits of kindliness

Searching for firewood





It got me thinking

Unity in diversity remains

A magnified vision





Aside from the queasiness

So where does it end?

Murmur of the sea





Celebration of relationships

No sound from within

Someone else's blood





Obsessed with control

A colonial mindset

The mocking laughter





The road by which he arrived

The "fire" which I mentioned

I felt hit by a missile





The forest resounded

From the woodshed

Cut off my hair





Aside from the queasiness

Following the IChing

Home in a snowstorm





I wanted a rest

Somewhere without bounds

The forest resounded





Part of the barter

From the woodshed

Cut off my hair





Angry in four languages

The centerpiece a cylinder

He used a microphone





Keen to hear

I shall be patient

The fast should be ended





The clinic's low fence

A general panacea

How the apple grows





Crucible of the earth

He alone remembered

Each sweep of the comb





Sent a telegraph

Bridges of bamboo

Murals on a blind wall





I saw no other way

Part of the barter

Fleeing the great hunger





So where does it end?

Crucible of the earth

Murmur of the sea





