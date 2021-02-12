Read slowly to Klaus Schulze's "Kontinuum" played at low volume:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkXeOMSwdZQ&t=6s Start at minute 25.00.
I was tired and edgy
Refused to pay taxes
How did you get here?
Seated on the couch
Crucible of the earth
Dropped his basket
Known for radical action
He alone remembered
Each sweep of the comb
Nobody slept much
Rip the labels off
On the part of many people
All three of them
Depths of the pool
Found themselves plunging
Make the body shake
On the distant horizon
Came away saying
These were fighters
Spirits of kindliness
Searching for firewood
It got me thinking
Unity in diversity remains
A magnified vision
Aside from the queasiness
So where does it end?
Murmur of the sea
Celebration of relationships
No sound from within
Someone else's blood
Obsessed with control
A colonial mindset
The mocking laughter
The road by which he arrived
The "fire" which I mentioned
I felt hit by a missile
The forest resounded
From the woodshed
Cut off my hair
Aside from the queasiness
Following the IChing
Home in a snowstorm
I wanted a rest
Somewhere without bounds
The forest resounded
Part of the barter
From the woodshed
Cut off my hair
Angry in four languages
The centerpiece a cylinder
He used a microphone
Keen to hear
I shall be patient
The fast should be ended
The clinic's low fence
A general panacea
How the apple grows
Crucible of the earth
He alone remembered
Each sweep of the comb
Sent a telegraph
Bridges of bamboo
Murals on a blind wall
I saw no other way
Part of the barter
Fleeing the great hunger
So where does it end?
Crucible of the earth
Murmur of the sea
I was tired and edgy
Refused to pay taxes
How did you get here?
Seated on the couch
Crucible of the earth
Dropped his basket
Known for radical action
He alone remembered
Each sweep of the comb
Nobody slept much
Rip the labels off
On the part of many people
All three of them
Depths of the pool
Found themselves plunging
Make the body shake
On the distant horizon
Came away saying
These were fighters
Spirits of kindliness
Searching for firewood
It got me thinking
Unity in diversity remains
A magnified vision
Aside from the queasiness
So where does it end?
Murmur of the sea
Celebration of relationships
No sound from within
Someone else's blood
Obsessed with control
A colonial mindset
The mocking laughter
The road by which he arrived
The "fire" which I mentioned
I felt hit by a missile
The forest resounded
From the woodshed
Cut off my hair
Aside from the queasiness
Following the IChing
Home in a snowstorm
I wanted a rest
Somewhere without bounds
The forest resounded
Part of the barter
From the woodshed
Cut off my hair
Angry in four languages
The centerpiece a cylinder
He used a microphone
Keen to hear
I shall be patient
The fast should be ended
The clinic's low fence
A general panacea
How the apple grows
Crucible of the earth
He alone remembered
Each sweep of the comb
Sent a telegraph
Bridges of bamboo
Murals on a blind wall
I saw no other way
Part of the barter
Fleeing the great hunger
So where does it end?
Crucible of the earth
Murmur of the sea