Part of the barter

Read slowly to Klaus Schulze's "Kontinuum" played at low volume:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkXeOMSwdZQ&t=6s Start at minute 25.00.


I was tired and edgy
Refused to pay taxes
How did you get here?


Seated on the couch
Crucible of the earth
Dropped his basket


Known for radical action
He alone remembered
Each sweep of the comb


Nobody slept much
Rip the labels off
On the part of many people


All three of them
Depths of the pool
Found themselves plunging


Make the body shake
On the distant horizon
Came away saying


These were fighters
Spirits of kindliness
Searching for firewood


It got me thinking
Unity in diversity remains
A magnified vision


Aside from the queasiness
So where does it end?
Murmur of the sea


Celebration of relationships
No sound from within
Someone else's blood


Obsessed with control
A colonial mindset
The mocking laughter


The road by which he arrived
The "fire" which I mentioned
I felt hit by a missile


The forest resounded
From the woodshed
Cut off my hair


Aside from the queasiness
Following the IChing
Home in a snowstorm


I wanted a rest
Somewhere without bounds
The forest resounded


Part of the barter
From the woodshed
Cut off my hair


Angry in four languages
The centerpiece a cylinder
He used a microphone


Keen to hear
I shall be patient
The fast should be ended


The clinic's low fence
A general panacea
How the apple grows


Crucible of the earth
He alone remembered
Each sweep of the comb


Sent a telegraph
Bridges of bamboo
Murals on a blind wall


I saw no other way
Part of the barter
Fleeing the great hunger


So where does it end?
Crucible of the earth
Murmur of the sea


I was tired and edgy
Refused to pay taxes
How did you get here?


Seated on the couch
Crucible of the earth
Dropped his basket


Known for radical action
He alone remembered
Each sweep of the comb


Nobody slept much
Rip the labels off
On the part of many people


All three of them
Depths of the pool
Found themselves plunging


Make the body shake
On the distant horizon
Came away saying


These were fighters
Spirits of kindliness
Searching for firewood


It got me thinking
Unity in diversity remains
A magnified vision


Aside from the queasiness
So where does it end?
Murmur of the sea


Celebration of relationships
No sound from within
Someone else's blood


Obsessed with control
A colonial mindset
The mocking laughter


The road by which he arrived
The "fire" which I mentioned
I felt hit by a missile


The forest resounded
From the woodshed
Cut off my hair


Aside from the queasiness
Following the IChing
Home in a snowstorm


I wanted a rest
Somewhere without bounds
The forest resounded


Part of the barter
From the woodshed
Cut off my hair


Angry in four languages
The centerpiece a cylinder
He used a microphone


Keen to hear
I shall be patient
The fast should be ended


The clinic's low fence
A general panacea
How the apple grows


Crucible of the earth
He alone remembered
Each sweep of the comb


Sent a telegraph
Bridges of bamboo
Murals on a blind wall


I saw no other way
Part of the barter
Fleeing the great hunger


So where does it end?
Crucible of the earth
Murmur of the sea

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation.
 

