Part I introduced the problem: the mistaken ideas that human nature is fixed and bound to fight, that warfare is part of human evolution and therefore, inevitable. This false idea both suppresses the older evolutionary truth of humanity's peaceful and co-operative pre-history but leads to the self-fulfilling myth that we are compelled to fight by both our very natures and our history of warfare. In this section, I refute this false idea and thereby undermine the self-fulfilling prophecy which leads to bloodshed.

A more accurate picture of ancient humanity is offered by ancient-origins.net :

"The earlier Stone Age seems to have been a time of peace and not war, says an anthropologist specializing in war who has studied the published work of dozens of researchers. Unfortunately for many millions of victims of death, wounding, displacement, hunger and loss, humanity began to make war compulsively, some groups as early as 13,000 years ago.

"My argument is that war regularly -- not always -- leaves archaeological traces, if a people are known by a substantial record of skeletal remains, and/or settlement remains, sometimes supported by weapons or art. Looking at the archaeological record around the world typically shows that those signs eventually show up, but usually after a more or less long stretch when they are not present. When this appears as a recurrent pattern around the world, the straightforward explanation is that war has beginnings.

If forced to answer the question: globally, when did war begin? I would have to say between 11,000 BC and 1400 AD."

Brian Ferguson in War, Peace, and Human Nature/2013.

The tragic irony of the Agricultural Revolution, which produced the world's first abundance, led to war, the struggle for surplus.

"The First Agricultural Revolution, also known as the Neolithic Revolution, is the transformation of human societies from hunting and gathering (more accurately, gathering and scavenging) to farming. This transition occurred worldwide between 10,000 BC and 2000 BC, with the earliest known developments taking place in the Middle East. This is when the first evidence of war and the first images of war appear. Before this era, there is neither evidence of the massacres that typify the violence of war or images of war."

Ancient cave drawings show people hunting but never at war. There is no way to hide the scars of war: broken bones, crushed skulls, accompanied by the propaganda of war, images of battles and slaughters. Why would there be no evidence of war in early man if not for the truth that there were no wars? Why would there be no images drawn on caves if there were no memories to recapture?

This is not a utopian dream but rather an argument that the current dominant paradigm of inequality and war is an unsustainable delusion, the worst kind of dystopian nightmare that unless it is replaced, threatens to destroy us all.

I start with a different lesson from humanity's past, one which recognizes that for most of our history, we have lived under a radically different paradigm of equality, sharing, and non-violence. Some may call this "the myth of the Noble Savage" but in fact it is based on the overwhelming evidence of archeology, anthropology, and the Diaries of such early observers as Columbus.

My second premise, which my colleague does not share, is that all human (and many non-human) societies have a politics, a way of distributing power. To the paradigm of the master/slave model of society, which has prevailed, I will show, only for the last 10,000 years with the rise of "civilization," I present the much older and longer paradigm of distributed power through an egalitarian, shared resource, and peaceful model by which humanity lived for over 90% of its existence, not as a myth but as a proven reality, based on scientific observation.



Landing of Columbus

The Arawak, whom Columbus described as gentle and willing to share everything, were first enslaved, then tortured, then exterminated. Civilization had triumphed over savagery.

I will begin with the iconic confrontation of the paradigm of hierarchy, class-based, profit-driven, religiously obsessed, and brutal to the core: let us look at the first contact of Columbus with the natives he encountered when he first landed in the "New World." Here is his description of the people who greeted him:

"Arawak men and women, naked, tawny, and full of wonder, emerged from their villages onto the island's beaches and swam out to get a closer look at the strange big boat. When Columbus and his sailors came ashore, carrying swords, speaking oddly, the Arawaks ran to greet them, brought them food, water, gifts. He later wrote of this in his log:

"They ... brought us parrots and balls of cotton and spears and many other things, which they exchanged for the glass beads and hawks' bells. They willingly traded everything they owned.... They were well-built, with good bodies and handsome features.... They do not bear arms, and do not know them, for I showed them a sword, they took it by the edge and cut themselves out of ignorance. They have no iron. Their spears are made of cane.... They would make fine servants.... With fifty men we could subjugate them all and make them do whatever we want."

