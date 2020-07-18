Part 2: Notations for International Court of Justice in Considering Injunction to Stop William Henry Gates III, et. alia

________________________________

Tanzania leader claims prayer has healed the country President John Magufuli has claimed the country has been healed of coronavirus through prayer

President Magufuli questions Tanzania's COVID-19 numbers citing sabotage by Lab officers, but that was only the caption, however, the truth of the matter is that the news coverage misrepresented this Papaya/Goat testing because the samples submitted were given human names, and there was no possibility of manipulation by the lab officers, who merely thought they were testing people rather than samples of goat, papaya, etc.

President Magufuli got it right in his initial filing to the laboratory, and should be solicited by the International Court of Justice, for further relevant testimony, if it is even necessary to call a few witnesses in considerations by the Court as to whether to grant Permanent Injunctions to stop Gates, the World Health Organization, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

As Litigant, I have considered the lower standard of a temporary injunction.

The number of deaths thus far in the on going Bill Gates Pandemic Profiteering Ponzi Potemkin Village charade cannot be ignored, and certainly does not allow solution less than a Temporary Injunction in the jurisdictions to be determined by the International Court of Justice, with all of its ample prerogatives.

Denying or ignoring such request allows William Henry Gates III et. alia, to continue unheeded and unchecked, thus causing irreparable harm and deaths to continued, and such cannot be reasonably considered by the 14 members of the International Court of Justice, unless the Court collectively, severally, and individually wishes to permit on going genocide of a level, with Gates announcing in the TED Talks in 2015 that "we can achieve" a 10-15% reduction of the world's population, which by normal arithmetic processes would amount to between 700 and 1 billion humans, an amount that makes the Holocaust in Germany with only 6 million deaths of Jews and others) look like a "walk in the park, "or mere "child's play."

