Op Eds

Parliamentary Riffraff

By Uri Avnery
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
May 21, 2017

From flickr.com: Knesset {MID-88275}
Knesset
(Image by Michael Panse)
Reprinted from zope.gush-shalom.org

WHEN I first entered the Knesset, I was shocked by the low standard of its debates. Speeches were full of cliche's, platitudes and party slogans, the intellectual content was almost nil.

That was 52 years ago. Among the members were David Ben-Gurion, Menachem Begin, Levi Eshkol and several others of their kind.

Today, looking back, that Knesset looks like an Olympus, compared to the present composition of that non-august body.

AN INTELLIGENT debate in today's Knesset would be as out of place as a Pater Noster in a Synagogue.

Let's face it, the present Knesset is full of what I would call parliamentary riffraff. Men and women I would not drink a cup of coffee with. Some of them look and behave like walking jokes. One is suspected of owning a bordello in Eastern Europe. Several would be rejected out of hand by any self-respecting private employer.

These people are now engaged in an unprecedented competition of outrageous "private" bills -- bills submitted to Knesset vote not by the government, but by individual members. I have already mentioned some of these bills recently -- like the bill to recognize Israel as the "National Home of the Jewish People" - and they multiply by the week. They do not attract any special attention, because the bills introduced by the government are hardly more sensible.

The question necessarily arises: how did these people get elected in the first place?

In the old parties, such as the Likud and the Zionist Camp (a.k.a. the Labor Party), there are primaries. These are internal elections, in which the party members select their representatives. For example, the head of the workers' committee of a large public enterprise got all the employees and their families registered in the Likud, and they got him on the party list for the general elections. Now he is a minister.

Newer "parties" dispense with all this nonsense. The party founder personally selects the members of the party list, at his or her pleasure. The members are totally dependent. If they displease the leader, they are simply kicked out at the next election and replaced by more obedient lackeys.

THE ISRAELI system allows any group of citizens to set up an election list. If they pass the electoral threshold, they enter the Knesset.

In the first few elections, the threshold was 1%. That's how I got elected three times. Since then, the threshold has been raised and now stands at 3.25% of the valid votes.

Naturally, I was a great supporter of the original system. It has, indeed, some outstanding advantages. The Israeli public has many divisions - Jews and Arabs, Western Jews and Eastern Jews, new immigrants and old-timers, religious (of several kinds) and secular, rich and poor, and more. The system allows all of these to be represented. The prime minister and the government are elected by the Knesset. Since no party has ever achieved a majority in elections, governments are always based on coalitions, which provide some checks and balances.

At some stage, the law was changed and the Prime Minister was elected directly. The public quickly became disillusioned and the old system was reinstated.

Now, seeing the riffraff that have entered the Knesset, I am changing my opinion. Obviously, something in the existing system is extremely wrong.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

View Ratings | Rate It

Gush
Uri Avnery is a longtime Israeli peace activist. Since 1948 has advocated the setting up of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. In 1974, Uri Avnery was the first Israeli to establish contact with PLO leadership. In 1982 he was the first Israeli ever to meet Yassir Arafat, after crossing the lines in besieged Beirut. He served three terms in the Israeli
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

molly cruz

Author 7804

(Member since Sep 16, 2007)


  New Content

The personal sacrifices mandated by public service were always extreme; "Popularity" makes fools of the most level headed. However the extremes of this, once reserved for Hollywood stars, have become such that only a narcissist fool with delusions of grandeur would attempt to run. Even our own narcissist fool has just about had enough.

The result is a definite drop in rational government policy making, because idiots are at the helm, and we'll have to let them rediscover fire and the wheel if they have the capacity before they can accomplish anything. Learning capacity. That's the question, and it's kind of ruled out by the demands of the office, or better, the demands of earning the office.

Politics should welcome intelligent people and offer them the respect to which anyone has the right. It won't happen, but it should. Until it stops welcoming grandstanding poseurs and "nut-jobs", the quality of governing will continue to sink.

Trump has set the standard so low, people of reason recoil from the very idea of serving. Monetarily, it simply doesn't pay well enough to cover the real cost.

Submitted on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 7:20:21 PM

