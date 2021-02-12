Parkland School Shooting Widow Takes Rep. Greene to School



Debbi Hixon lost her husband Chris three years ago Sunday when he tried to disarm a former student who entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with a semi-automatic rifle. Seventeen people died at the South Florida school; 17 other people were injured.

A lifelong Broward County resident, Hixon worked through her pain, winning a countywide School Board seat in November. The former high school science teacher turned on her laptop recently to participate in an email interview for my Substack newsletter, What's Going On. She discussed her plans for the school system. Hixon also addressed comments Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made about school shootings. Greene has called the Parkland shooting a "false-flag" event. A false-flag event is an action committed by one party but designed to appear to be carried out by others. A video has also surfaced showing Greene harassing David Hogg, a former student who survived the shooting.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has made controversial statements about school shootings, including the one at Parkland almost three years ago. You lost your husband in that attack. What would you like to tell Rep. Greene about school shootings and the loss your family and you endured?

I don't feel the need to explain that school shootings are real, I live the reality every day when I wake up without my husband next to me and I go though the daily struggles of caring for a special-needs son alone. These are not staged events; people are actually killed and ripped from their families' lives. My husband left for work on Valentine's Day 2018, he told us to wait for him so he could go to church with us that night as it was Ash Wednesday. He never came home, that is a fact; nothing staged about it and a reality we live with each and every day. I lost my life partner and my children lost their father. This tragedy affects us every day; we have separation anxiety, loud sounds make us drop to the ground, and panic attacks are frequent. The one person who could make our family always feel safe is now gone because someone executed him. Now it is hard to feel safe, ever!