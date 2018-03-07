- Advertisement -



Public Comment 2 20 18 .Our staff did request...that [Granada Hills Charter High School] share the information with families because it was significant. I believe the response that it was not a notice of violation...

"I think it is important that parents know what is going on."

- Scott Schmerelson, LAUSD Board Member

Under the current rules of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), "a charter school [is] required to notify all parents, guardians and teachers in writing within 72 hours when the District issues a Notice of Violations...and that the notification include the District's rationale for the action". However, no such notification was made after a Notice of Violation was issued to Granada Hills Charter High School on March 3, 2017, alleging unapproved alterations to the District-owned campus that "were a risk to the health and safety of [the school's] students, staff, and other individuals." The Charter School Division staff did request "that they share that information with families because it was significant", but the school's administration refused to do so. To date parents and guardians have not been notified of the dangers existing in their children's school and no formal action has been taken against Granada for breaking this rule



Jose' Cole-Gutie'rrez

Scott Schmerelson

While the California Charter School Association (CCSA) continues to push for the expansion of their publicly funded private schools under the guise of parental choice, they have simultaneously worked to ensure that their operations are kept from the prying eyes of the taxpayers. However, without having access to information like notices to cure or violations, parents cannot make educated choices. Keeping parents isolated allows charters to maintain the illusion that no complaints against their operations have been filed. It is an environment that is ripe for disaster and allows corruption and waste to flourish.

The proposed Holding GHCHS Accountable to Their Charter resolution takes a small step towards ensuring accountability for charters in the area of enrollment. However, at least one Board Member needs to present it to the Board in order for it to proceed. You can encourage them to do this by signing the petition on Change.Org and calling their offices:

George McKenna 213-241-6382

Mónica Garca 213-241-6180

Scott Schmerelson 213-241-8333

Nick Melvoin 213-241-6387

Ref Rodriguez 213-241-5555

Kelly Gonez 213-241-6388

Richard Vladovic 213-241-6385

Carl Petersen is a parent and special education advocate, elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com.

