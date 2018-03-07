Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Parents Left In The Dark About Charter Schools

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 503224
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -


Public Comment 2 20 18 .Our staff did request...that [Granada Hills Charter High School] share the information with families because it was significant. I believe the response that it was not a notice of violation...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Carl Petersen)   Permission   Details   DMCA

"I think it is important that parents know what is going on."

- Scott Schmerelson, LAUSD Board Member

- Advertisement -

Under the current rules of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), "a charter school [is] required to notify all parents, guardians and teachers in writing within 72 hours when the District issues a Notice of Violations...and that the notification include the District's rationale for the action". However, no such notification was made after a Notice of Violation was issued to Granada Hills Charter High School on March 3, 2017, alleging unapproved alterations to the District-owned campus that "were a risk to the health and safety of [the school's] students, staff, and other individuals." The Charter School Division staff did request "that they share that information with families because it was significant", but the school's administration refused to do so. To date parents and guardians have not been notified of the dangers existing in their children's school and no formal action has been taken against Granada for breaking this rule


Jose' Cole-Gutie'rrez
(Image by LAUSD)   Permission   Details   DMCA
In his testimony before the LAUSD's Board during the discussion of the proposed "Holding GHCHS Accountable to Their Charter" resolution, Jose' Cole-Gutie'rrez attempted to make a differentiation between Notices of Violation issued by the School Board and those issued by staff. However, the "Keeping Parents Informed: Charter Transparency" resolution that was passed by Board on January 12, 2016, simply references an event where "the District issues a Notice of Violations" and makes no mention of whom that notice must come from. To limit this requirement would make little sense in a resolution meant to codify the Board's belief that the "LAUSD expects every District-authorized charter school to be transparent with its stakeholders".

- Advertisement -


Scott Schmerelson
(Image by LAUSD)   Permission   Details   DMCA
During the exchange, LAUSD Board Member Scott Schmerelson correctly pointed out that the District does not currently require charters to notify parents when a Notice to Cure is issued to a school instead of a Notice of Violation. Without this transparency, parents in charters like The Accelerated School have no idea that the schools to which they entrust their children were issued multiple notices during the course of one year. The conditions that this charter was asked to correct included:

While the California Charter School Association (CCSA) continues to push for the expansion of their publicly funded private schools under the guise of parental choice, they have simultaneously worked to ensure that their operations are kept from the prying eyes of the taxpayers. However, without having access to information like notices to cure or violations, parents cannot make educated choices. Keeping parents isolated allows charters to maintain the illusion that no complaints against their operations have been filed. It is an environment that is ripe for disaster and allows corruption and waste to flourish.

The proposed Holding GHCHS Accountable to Their Charter resolution takes a small step towards ensuring accountability for charters in the area of enrollment. However, at least one Board Member needs to present it to the Board in order for it to proceed. You can encourage them to do this by signing the petition on Change.Org and calling their offices:

  • George McKenna 213-241-6382
  • Mónica Garca 213-241-6180
  • Scott Schmerelson 213-241-8333
  • Nick Melvoin 213-241-6387
  • Ref Rodriguez 213-241-5555
  • Kelly Gonez 213-241-6388
  • Richard Vladovic 213-241-6385

____________________________________________

Carl Petersen is a parent and special education advocate, elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

As a father of five, I have personally seen what happens when the LAUSD's massive bureaucracy stands in the way of our students. In my case, the district made me fight for the services that my daughters' teachers agreed they required. I knew (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Conman-In-Chief and His Unshakable Fans

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

Separate and Unequal: The NAACP Report on Public Education

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Indivisible?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 