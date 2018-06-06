

Remembering When Lynching Was Spectator Sport

Rallying derision, igniting trade wars and deriding taking a knee in peaceful assembly

What's worse than simmering Franklin's if you can keep it to boil, leaving us sweltering in supremely half-baked ideas of, love thy neighbor as thyself, Golden Rule and earthly Stewardship?

Calling in deadly uniformed force; fracturing communities with guns and Fracking; family farms planted with gaseous pipeline potential

What becomes of our greatest humanitarian causes, if at their peak of celeb, vengeance is not ours to escalate, is lost?

What erupts if in justifiable passion of righteous indignation, overdue for recompense, our mission for justice is distorted by salacious hype?

What's the worst result for Americans steeped in programmed puritanical heritage?

Twisting intimacy into a two-edged sword

From Frat boys to Wall Street titans -- some insist sex is their birthright, not subjugated by female decline. Others so repress and demonize it, we remain shocked to find that men we've made powerful and popular, through our envy -- forge in media & politics, Hollywood & Silicon Valley, sports & government success stories -- to which our worship recycles relentless predators of all ages, colors and persuasions of females.

Since before the author of our Declaration of Independence sold his black children into slavery, while keeping their mother for pleasure, we have been an exceptional example of an imperfect nation dominated by domineering wealth, position and skin color -- both victim of and villainous perpetrator for sexual repression and sexual desire.

What is worse than the inexcusable marauding behavior of men of power, including Republican and Democratic presidents -- some worse than deplorable Clinton management of Monica Lewinsky?

Allowing our sexual prejudices to refuse gay couples a piece of cake at the straight table

Sexual biases denying adults privilege of gender preference

Zealots for church & state union insisting all be born, while denying all affordable healthcare

What's as bad as racial and gender abuse of power?

Unprecedented presidential power grabs demeaning women, betraying allies and profaning our U. S. Constitution

What's worse than Institutions of higher learning turning deaf and blind to vulnerable male and female athletes being molested by athletic personnel?

Anti-oral sex crusade, electing Cheney/Wolfowitz forever oil wars -- and by extension, all the deaths, physical and mental damage to thousands -- And raped women serving in our American military

What denies the legitimacy of all we claim to be, is as profound as not separating church and state, while compartmentalizing our history by race and gender -- And as simple as an opportunistic Craig Melvin and his quick to jump on board for the easy kill, media cheerleaders -- reflecting more gotcha quicksand, than First Amendment.

Without quality education, objective media, Fourth Estate professionalism, empathetic Executives, Congressional conviction and Good Samaritan Governors, balance will remain America's most elusive challenge -- leaving We the People vacillating too easily, as we're slipped down the slope of self-serving salivating opportunists and strident supremacists.

In the retelling of our most tragic stories of national disasters, D-Day, political assassinations, Sandy Hook, Parkland", how do we shield them from being used as talking heads' cannon fodder -- less interested in the honorably hash-tagged than, why so many took so long to notice so much that deserved our mercy, justice and redemption?

What could be worse than the arrogant dogma of a needy, unprincipled, blustering demagogue, salaciously wailing against the winds of change in search of foreign and domestic handouts from manipulative financial demigods, preoccupied with draining the half-empty demitasse of foolishness seeking salvation in a MAGA sucker punch?

* America's hope lying mortally wounded on the kitchen floor of the Ambassador Hotel

What's better than mass shootings, mass incarceration and Trump's mass trials of Immigrants in Texas?

