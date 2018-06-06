Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (4 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Pardon Us Bobby for What We Have Undone

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   Supported 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/6/18

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)


Remembering When Lynching Was Spectator Sport
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
What could be worse than being morally crude, sensationalizing rape, and employing, might is right over different hues and points of view in the name of, world without end national security?

  • Rallying derision, igniting trade wars and deriding taking a knee in peaceful assembly

What's worse than simmering Franklin's if you can keep it to boil, leaving us sweltering in supremely half-baked ideas of, love thy neighbor as thyself, Golden Rule and earthly Stewardship?

  • Calling in deadly uniformed force; fracturing communities with guns and Fracking; family farms planted with gaseous pipeline potential

What becomes of our greatest humanitarian causes, if at their peak of celeb, vengeance is not ours to escalate, is lost?

What erupts if in justifiable passion of righteous indignation, overdue for recompense, our mission for justice is distorted by salacious hype?

- Advertisement -

What's the worst result for Americans steeped in programmed puritanical heritage?

  • Twisting intimacy into a two-edged sword

From Frat boys to Wall Street titans -- some insist sex is their birthright, not subjugated by female decline. Others so repress and demonize it, we remain shocked to find that men we've made powerful and popular, through our envy -- forge in media & politics, Hollywood & Silicon Valley, sports & government success stories -- to which our worship recycles relentless predators of all ages, colors and persuasions of females.

Since before the author of our Declaration of Independence sold his black children into slavery, while keeping their mother for pleasure, we have been an exceptional example of an imperfect nation dominated by domineering wealth, position and skin color -- both victim of and villainous perpetrator for sexual repression and sexual desire.

- Advertisement -

What is worse than the inexcusable marauding behavior of men of power, including Republican and Democratic presidents -- some worse than deplorable Clinton management of Monica Lewinsky?

  • Allowing our sexual prejudices to refuse gay couples a piece of cake at the straight table
  • Sexual biases denying adults privilege of gender preference
  • Zealots for church & state union insisting all be born, while denying all affordable healthcare

What's as bad as racial and gender abuse of power?

  • Unprecedented presidential power grabs demeaning women, betraying allies and profaning our U. S. Constitution

What's worse than Institutions of higher learning turning deaf and blind to vulnerable male and female athletes being molested by athletic personnel?

  • Anti-oral sex crusade, electing Cheney/Wolfowitz forever oil wars -- and by extension, all the deaths, physical and mental damage to thousands -- And raped women serving in our American military

What denies the legitimacy of all we claim to be, is as profound as not separating church and state, while compartmentalizing our history by race and gender -- And as simple as an opportunistic Craig Melvin and his quick to jump on board for the easy kill, media cheerleaders -- reflecting more gotcha quicksand, than First Amendment.

Without quality education, objective media, Fourth Estate professionalism, empathetic Executives, Congressional conviction and Good Samaritan Governors, balance will remain America's most elusive challenge -- leaving We the People vacillating too easily, as we're slipped down the slope of self-serving salivating opportunists and strident supremacists.

In the retelling of our most tragic stories of national disasters, D-Day, political assassinations, Sandy Hook, Parkland", how do we shield them from being used as talking heads' cannon fodder -- less interested in the honorably hash-tagged than, why so many took so long to notice so much that deserved our mercy, justice and redemption?

- Advertisement -

What could be worse than the arrogant dogma of a needy, unprincipled, blustering demagogue, salaciously wailing against the winds of change in search of foreign and domestic handouts from manipulative financial demigods, preoccupied with draining the half-empty demitasse of foolishness seeking salvation in a MAGA sucker punch?

* America's hope lying mortally wounded on the kitchen floor of the Ambassador Hotel

What's better than mass shootings, mass incarceration and Trump's mass trials of Immigrants in Texas?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Supported 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 183 articles, 318 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

What's better than mass shootings, mass incarceration and Trump's mass trials of Immigrants in Texas?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 6, 2018 at 4:46:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 14 fans, 1 articles, 521 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I wanted to add "well-said" to my ratings. 'Tragic' would be another option I would check, if it were available...and I feel powerless to fix it.



Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 6, 2018 at 6:11:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 