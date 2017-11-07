Power of Story
Paradise Found

By Kathy Malloy
November 7, 2017

From Mike Malloy Website


Paradise paper leak
(Image by (Image Courtesy: Indian Express))   Permission   Details   DMCA
Donald Junior, Donna Brazile, the Michael Flynns, Jeff Sessions, Paradise Papers, Mark Zuckerberg, Yuri Milner, Vlad Putin, Wilbur Ross, Big Paulie Manafort, Rand Paul, Jared Kushner...and another horrific mass murder of innocents ages 18 months to 77 years.

Where to begin? Maybe with a note about Trump fatigue. It's part exhaustion from the non-stop, head-spinning despicable acts this psychopath hurls at us like a manic super villain. And also the demoralizing realization that the only weapon that can slay this tangerine dragon is useless.

Short of shipping him to Leavenworth, there is only one tonic to neutralize this home grown terrorist, and that is to ignore him completely. Trump is now the most famous person in the world, according to international polling statistics and data research. Global fame and domination drove this fanatic's obsession and we carried him over the goalposts.

It's the worst possible catch-22. Mention his name and you feed The Beast, but you cannot have a political discussion about any topic, from taxes to education to infrastructure or climate change, gun safety, police brutality, healthcare, the opioid epidemic, the economy, the death penalty, LGBT rights, veterans affairs -- and ALL of foreign policy -- there is no way to have those conversations without discussing the madman Leader of the Free World!

That disturbing reality is the new normal, the bizarro world of alternate facts. It's the backdrop to the other Trump effect -- the use of his psychotic superpowers for evil. We can't catch our breath, every day he tosses a fresh thunderbolt:

I like people who weren't captured, BAM! Obama tapped my phones, WHAM! NeoNazis that killed that Antifa broad are very fine people, KA-POW! That Gold Star widow, whassername, she's a liar, BOOM! Hey deadbeat wetbacks, catch! You can soak up that floodwater with this pack of Bounty, SOK!

Adrenal fatigue-level exhausting.

It's no wonder we barely register a reaction to the Paradise Papers' blockbuster release Monday. Is appears that Mark Zuckerberg literally formed a business partnership with a Putin-connected Russian tech baron, Yuri Milner. Jared Kushner was the latest Trumpster to recover from Russian amnesia, suddenly recalling yet another 75 business holdings he "forgot" to disclose. One of these is "Cadre," a company he co-founded with his brother that happens to be linked to (wait for it) Yuri Milner.

Then there is Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Rachael Maddow had the goods on Ross back in February, and now we know the details of his association with an infamous Cyprus bank known for Russian money laundering.

Not enough? Okay, seems Mueller has enough evidence to indict both Daddy Flynn and Crazy Baby Boy Flynn, and Michael Sr. was involved in James-Bondesque paid international kidnapping and assassination espionage involving the Turkish government. Yes, our confirmed National Security Director was literally a paid foreign agent.

And then there was the Donna Brazile bombshell, the Rand Paul front yard attack, and the mass murder Sunday in a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 28 people so far.

Within hours of that massacre, right-wing websites were shamelessly exploiting the tragedy for personal gain by spreading Trumpian fake news about the shooter. One common theme was that the shooter was connected to the "Antifa" movement and was shouting about communism as he shot at the helpless congregation. Sick.

And finally, consider this -- three of the the worst five mass shootings in US history took place in the last 18 months. And yet again, members of Congress stood in front of the telescreens and defended their loyalty to guns over human beings.

And it's only Tuesday.

 

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

www.mikemalloy.com
Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Susan Lee Schwartz

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


"Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy." Walter Cronkite

Indeed, Kathy, I was watching Vice News--one of places where one can count on the REAL news, when I saw the 'breaking news' -- the release by the journalists of the ICIJ,representing 100 news organizations in an international collaboration , to break the news of their YEAR LONG , SECRET research as they laboriously, and personally examined over more than 13 million leaked documents from a law firm, an offshore services company and corporate registries from tax havens.

The Vice News hour-long documentary, focused less on the revelations and more on the incredible work of the journalists, who ensured secrecy from the start, so as to avoid all the 'fake news' propaganda that would attend any leak. Their intentions was to open up the shadow world where the billionaires hide their money.

These journalists established a code of silence, not to talk to anyone, not family, friends, or colleagues as they searched through the data-- an enormous task as they could not use computers for fear of revealing what they were doing.

It was exhaustive work, looking thorough mundane and prosaic lists as they looked for names that they could identify, looking for tidbits of information -- the crumbs that became the trails that led to the holdings of certain billionaires in the companies and banks, which they were then able to trace and to connect to Russian companies, Russian banks and directly to the Russian Oligarchs.

Now, they are writing a series of stories that reveal the offshore financial dealings of some of the world's biggest corporations and wealthiest people, and already the stories are emerging like this one: The Seven Republican super-donors who keep money in tax havens | News | The Guardian

But the real story is how these writers, AUTHENTIC journalists (as opposed to MEDIA PUNDITS) worked to inform, rather than to confuse!

Freedom of the press, or, to be more precise, the benefit of freedom of the press, belongs to everyone -- to the citizen as well as the publisher" The crux is not the publisher's 'freedom to print'; it is, rather, the citizen's 'right to know.' -- Arthur Hays Sulzberge

In a second comment, I will post some of the links to the stories that hit the news after this release!!!

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 4:36:26 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


BECAUSE OF the amazing work of the ICIJ, -Here the stories that have begun to appear on the internet and in the PRINT media. Of course you can GOOGLE, but I have put a few here so you can can BEGIN to follow the impact of this unprecedented cooperation of journalists to END THE SECRECY AND THE FAKE NEWS!

from "The Atlantic Magazine":

* The Paradise Papers Won't Bring Down a Broken System - The Atlantic

* Paradise Papers: Tax Havens Are More Than Tropical Islands - The Atlantic

From "The NY Times":

This on the day the ICIJ released the news:

* Paradise Papers Shine Light on Where the Elite Keep Their MoneyNov. 5, 2017

* Kremlin Cash Behind Billionaire's Twitter and Facebook InvestmentsNov. 5, 2017

* Commerce Secretary's Offshore Ties to Putin 'Cronies'Nov. 5, 2017

Now, each day, the revelations lead to stories:

* From Utah, Secretive Help for a Russian Oligarch and His JetNov. 6, 2017

* How Business Titans, Pop Stars and Royals Hide Their WealthNov. 7, 2017

This, which appeared FRONT PAGE on Nov 7 was NOT ostensibly about the Paradise Papers, but it shows how the work of these journalists is being used: After a Tax Crackdown, Apple Found a New Shelter for Its Profits - The New York Times; This TIM COOK quote is note-worthy "We pay all the taxes we owe, every single dollar," Mr. Cook declared at the hearing. "We don't depend on tax gimmicks," he went on. "We don't stash money on some Caribbean island."

True enough. The island Apple would soon rely on was in the English Channel."

" Queen Elizabeth II, Madonna and Bono are among the many high-net-worth individuals whose investments were revealed. and they go on to say :If you're wondering why you should care, consider this: The wealthy can afford to find ways to avoid taxes unavailable to the rest of us, widening the wealth gap. (Here's a nifty site exploring global inequality.)"

"The Guardian" had journalists working on this for the ICIJ so expect more revelations daily:

* The seven Republican super-donors who keep money in tax havens | News | The Guardian

Vice news:

* The VICE News Guide to the Panama Papers | VICE News

Leaked Documents Show Hundreds of

* Companies Like IKEA, FedEx, and Amazon are Dodging Tax in Luxembourg | VICE News

Youtube videos

* Paradise Papers: Tax haven secrets of ultra-rich exposed - BBC News - YouTube

* What are the Paradise Papers? - YouTube

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 5:29:10 PM

gunnar kullenberg

(Member since Sep 30, 2014)


...what is the "free world"...

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 5:37:12 PM

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


Where you won't be questioned for your questions.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 5:50:24 PM

