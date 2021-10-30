 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Pandemic has caused nearly 2 million American lives

By       (Page 1 of 7 pages)   2 comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 1900
Message Joel Hirschhorn
Become a Fan
  (19 fans)

During the pandemic many deaths have occurred, approaching 2 million Americans. Ponder this: Have large numbers of excess deaths over pre-pandemic years resulted from something other than COVID infections?

There have been increasing articles and studies about excess deaths during the pandemic. Too many of these seem aimed at getting attention rather than being accurate and balanced. The concept of excess deaths is simple: deaths above what was normally observed before the pandemic. But why are more people dying even after accounting for COVID infection deaths? Getting to the correct answer is the goal of this article.

The core issue in seeking truth is how to evaluate excess deaths during the pandemic and then explain them if they are not caused by COVID infections. If there really are non-infection excess deaths, then the goal is to rise above often bad and uncertain data from government agencies to correctly figure out whether something especially concerning is happening. Perhaps something that governments do not want to acknowledge and deal with, as we shall see.

Classification of deaths

To get to the truth about excess deaths it is important to make a critical distinction by defining two classes of deaths.

Class 1: First, direct pandemic effects are twofold.

Most attention is needed to assess the magnitude of deaths from COVID infection. These include breakthrough cases that are COVID infections despite full vaccination.

The other direct impact is deaths from COVID vaccines.

Class 2: The second class is very different. They are indirect health impacts resulting from actions other than from direct medical actions aimed at addressing COVID.

These are the many collateral deaths resulting from severe contagion controls used by federal and state governments, especially lockdowns, stay at home mandates, limited hospital and physician access, school closings, job losses, travel restrictions and widespread impacts on personal and medical freedom.

These many indirect impacts cause large numbers of deaths across the entire population. They are the collateral damage caused by pandemic government authoritarian actions, but not infections nor COVID vaccines. They are done, supposedly, in the name of public health.

The government does not collect comprehensive data on these indirect deaths. Be clear about this category of deaths. They are caused by all the public health systems to address the pandemic.

To be clear, deaths directly associated with COVID infections cover a range of situations. Government agencies report COVID related deaths. That word "related" is very important, because proving causality has proven contentious. Most physicians see causality when deaths occur soon after COVID symptoms or a positive test result.

There are reasons why there are legitimate concerns and criticisms of official COVID death data. It comes down to what criteria are used to declare a death as either caused by COVID or just, in some way, related to the infection.

US federal and state agencies have, for the most part, been very liberal in declaring deaths as COVID ones. This has resulted from both financial incentives, political motivations (maintaining public fear and acceptance of authoritarian government actions) and procedural government guidance.

In the latter category are guidelines from CDC for death certificates issued in March 2020 that replaced a practice used for the previous 17 years. This change allowed physicians, medical examiners and coroners to place less importance on all kinds of health problems contributing to a death and, if there was any evidence of COVID virus infection from testing (before or after death) or symptoms, to declare a death as a COVID one.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Well Said 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Joel Hirschhorn Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Joel S. Hirschhorn is the author of Pandemic Blunder: Fauci and Public Health Blocked Early Home COVID Treatment, Delusional Democracy - Fixing the Republic Without Overthrowing the Government and several other books, as well as hundreds of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Americans Unready to Revolt, Despite Revolting Conditions

9/11 Truth Manifesto

Entering a Hospital and On Medicare? The One Question You Must Always Ask

Tea Party Terrorists

The Most Powerful People in America

Fight Economic Oppression, Target the Top One Percent

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Joel Hirschhorn

Become a Fan
Author 1900
(Member since Jun 16, 2006), 19 fans, 243 articles, 57 quicklinks, 741 comments, 67 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Are you willing to consider the data and agree that our government has totally screwed up managing the pandemic?

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 30, 2021 at 2:55:47 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2008), 80 fans, 325 articles, 1393 quicklinks, 3701 comments, 39 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram Page

  New Content

Editor's Note: Although I published this article, I find the analysis subject to alternate interpretations.

Indisputable evidence exists that the pandemic period saw a steep rise in deaths, above what was predicted. Data from the interactive CDC site confirms this too. The clearest results from the dashboard graph are probably from using the "Excess deaths with and without COVID-19" button option. This shows a clear spike during the pandemic period, continuing to the present time (discounting the incompleteness of the most recent weeks, as the CDC notes too).

Hirschhorn correctly points out that excess deaths can be explained by many things, including government measures to lockdown populations, isolate people from one another, etc. but left unexamined is the likely amount of increased deaths (and hospitalizations) if these admittedly highly restrictive measures had NOT been undertaken.

To say that we "don't know" is, of course, not a satisfactory answer, since we are talking about massive disruptions to lives of millions of Americans, and billions worldwide. It is notable that if current trends hold through the rest of president Biden's first year, just about the same number of Americans will have died from (or with?) Covid as died in the final year of the Trump Administration, when neither vaccines, nor multiple other treatment protocols were known and practiced. There is plenty of blame to go around for each of these ~400,000 death toll figures...but there is yet another complication.

The Delta variant is now the cause of 99% of Covid illness and deaths, pushing out the original Alpha variant under which all present vaccines were tested. It's still not clear exactly how effective the vaccines are against this new variant, but it is certainly less than the efficacy towards the original variant. Furthermore, the vaccines are now almost universally acknowledged NOT to prevent the spread of the virus, AND to be rendered less effective over time measured in months, not years (so, getting a flu-like annual shot may not be sufficient, even if the vaccines have flu-like efficacy: apx. 50-70%, well below the highly touted 90+% of the initial promises for the two major vaccines).

On the other hand, the rate of deaths and hospitalizations for unvaccinated people - who, presumably, are roughly equivalent in other health measures, i.e. a random distribution - is 6X-12X higher than for vaccinated people. Presumably this would hold true for the ENTIRE population if the vaccines had never been developed.

Also left unsaid in the Hirschhorn analysis, though hinted at by the 1/4 or so of non-Covid related deaths, is the amount of deaths caused by an over-burdened hospital system, both exhausted and under-staffed to deal with such a Covid burden. Indeed, the system was nearing national collapse when the vaccines started to get rolled out last winter.

One can, and should, bemoan the state of both the national health system, and the national health of American (Hirschhorn does do the latter, at least), but, to paraphrase Donald Rumsfeld, "You go to (health) war with the healthcare system you have." The same could be said of the condition of Americans - which, despite decades of pleading, admittedly not always consistent or correct, from health authorities and media, remains pretty awful, and certainly well below optimal health for the majority of Americans.

It's interesting to note that the mortality rate for people, even elderly people, who do NOT have co-morbidity conditions, remains very low, almost on par for youngish people (20-40 year-olds).

In conclusion, there are many ways to interpret the data. Certainly, the data today should lead to NEW conclusions, and political pressure, form both sides, has ossified opinions, and in some cases even propelled people towards violent counter-reaction towards government mandates.

My take, as a progressive, is that lockdowns should be lifted. Mandatory anything should end, and the progressive response would be to hire more doctors and build more hospitals to handle the expected increase in Covid cases. More people will die - perhaps ameliorated by newer treatments, some mentioned in the article, some more conventional and simple (like turning Covid patients on their front to improve breathing, instead of hooking them up to ventilators to die). But the collateral damage both to people and to the economy are too great now, and given the options and true mortality rates - different from early predictions - a time for redress is overdue.

I don't have the same impulse to blame Dr. Fauci or others that Hirschhorn does, since the panicked and scientifically illiterate public is equally to blame (how far back should we look? To the neglected educational system too?). They have insisted on an unrealistic nearly risk-free life. The only things certain in life are death, taxes, and now, Covid.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 30, 2021 at 3:26:26 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 