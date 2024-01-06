Palestinian resistance cannot be killed

On October 17, just 10 days after the Hamas attack on Israel, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak said Hamas cannot be eliminated.

Barak said, "We cannot completely eliminate Hamas. Hamas is an ideological movement which exists in [Palestinian] people's dreams, in their hearts and in their minds."

For the last thirty years, various resistance groups in the Middle East have emerged. Over time, they have made alliances among themselves. Their collective goal is to free Palestine from the brutal and enduring Israeli occupation.

The US and Israel have both killed numerous resistance leaders, but the resistance movement has only gained in strength and momentum.

Since October 7 and the Hamas attack on Israel that resulted in about 1,200 Israelis killed, and almost 200 Israelis taken as hostages to Gaza, Israel has responded with a military bombardment of Gaza that has resulted in over 20,000 dead, with the majority being women and children.

In a recent Harvard poll, respondents aged 18 to 24 were asked, "Do you think the Hamas killing of 1200 Israeli civilians in Israel can be justified by the grievances of Palestinians or is it not justified?" a 51 percent to 49 percent majority said the attacks were justified.

In 1982, the UN General Assembly resolution affirmed the right to use force against occupation to achieve the independence and liberation of Palestine.

In 1977, the Geneva Conventions, to which Palestine acceded in 2014, classifies conflicts against racist regimes as legitimate armed conflicts. The UN has reported Israel is an apartheid state, and by definition a racist regime.

History supports that the liberation of occupation is rarely achieved without an armed struggle.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).