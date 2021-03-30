Pakistan successfully test fires nuclear-capable ballistic missile

Pakistan has successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 900 kilometres, the Army said.

The test of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile, was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation system, the media wing of the Pakistani army said in a statement.

The Army's said that the Shaheen 1-A missile has a range of 900 kilometers. With its sophisticated and advanced guidance system is a highly accurate missile system.

In February, Pakistan successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile which can strike targets up to 290 kilometers, the Army said.

The launch of Ghaznavi missile was culmination of Annual Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command, the army said.

Pakistan's nuclear and missile program is primarily aimed at countering threats from neighboring India, which routinely conducts missile tests, according to the Associated Press. Both nations have nuclear arms and have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since independence in 1947.

Also in February, the army had successfully test-fired Babur cruise missile IA a short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of hitting land and sea targets with high precision up to 450km away.

On January 20, a successful test of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-III was carried out. The Shaheen-III has a strike range of up to 2,750km.

The missile is said to be capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads. A statement from Pakistani army media wing said that the test's impact point was in the Arabian Sea.