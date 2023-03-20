Pakistan's Corrupt Rulers Booked on Terrorism Charges: A Reminder of the Devastating Impact of State Terrorism

Congress Switchboard: 202-224-3121

"Kall's well-researched book integrates knowledge from philosophy to economics and ecology. He shows us how, all over the world and across many fields of endeavor, we humans are organizing new and rewarding ways of acting for the common good. His book is both idealistic and realistic and gives us a vision of what we all most need -- hope for the future"



Mary Pipher, psychologist, and #1 New York Times best-selling author of Reviving Ophelia and Writing to Change the World